What Is A Wine Decanter And Who Actually Needs One?

There is a lot of debate in wine circles about the necessity of decanting (or more properly aerating) to let wine breathe. With most of the wine we drink, aeration only helps so much, and can be easily achieved by swirling the glass in hand before sipping. But there are times where a decanter definitely comes in handy.

If you are serving a lot of wine, offering it in a large-format decanter saves time and creates visual appeal. Some vessels can hold two or three 750ml bottles' worth of wine. Just be certain whoever is pouring can handle the volume, and be aware that some long-neck designs require a careful tilt and slow pour, so the air coming in doesn't force too much out at once.

With very old wines, particularly wines that spent a decade or more sitting in your cellar, it's likely you'll actually need to decant them. Stand the bottle upright for a few hours or a day prior to opening, allowing sediments to sink to the bottom. Then, at an angle to the decanter, slowly pour out the liquid trying to avoid disturbing the sediment now settled at the bottom of the bottle. Don't pour the last bit of liquid out (sediment should collect in the shoulder as you pour). If you're wondering whether or not the wine contains sediment (especially red wines in dark bottles), you can hold a candle or flashlight behind it to illuminate the contents.

