What Is A Wine Decanter And Who Actually Needs One?
Wine decanters–glass containers designed to hold a bottle of wine or two–are one of those stylish kitchen or bar accessories that everyone seems to love gifting. A well-placed decanter in a decorated room works as a display of style and good taste. They are functional sculptures that elevate any countertop or table. But what do decanters actually do? And does everyone need one?
Decanters serve three functions: to oxygenate the wine (let it breathe), to separate out any sediment floating in the bottle, and to provide an attractive service system at the dinner table. Those with stoppers can also be used to store leftover wine for a day or two. Apart from that, they look cool. So the correct answer, right up front, is that anyone who wants a decanter should get one. The same way anyone who wants barn doors in their house or a spoiler on their car should go for it. But if you're trying to determine if you actually need one in order to properly enjoy your Cabernet Sauvignon or Chardonnay, read on.
How wine decanters work
Decanter-shaped pouring vessels date back to the Roman Empire, according to Jancis Robinson's 2006 book, "The Oxford Companion to Wine." But their modern functions really came into focus in the 17th and 18th centuries as winemaking and the culture around it evolved. The shaft-and-globe style decanter, one of the most popular designs these days, appeared around 1730. It's designed to maximize the surface area of a bottle of wine (filling just a portion of the wide globe-shaped base), exposing it to air. Letting a wine breathe, or absorb ambient oxygen, is thought to open up a tight wine, giving it a rounder, more velvety texture and softening some of the brasher tannins present in red wines. In essence, many people believe it can make a young wine taste like it's aged longer.
The other function of a decanter is in its name: some wines, especially red wines aged in barrels then left to age in the bottle for a long time, develop (or "throw") sediment which may be unsightly or bitter tasting. Before wines were clarified (filtered before bottling), most red wines and many whites had to be decanted to make them palatable, but generally, store-bought wines won't have this issue. These days, some natural wines and many old wines (aged 10 years or more) contain sediment that can increase in the bottle as they age.
When a decanter is actually necessary
There is a lot of debate in wine circles about the necessity of decanting (or more properly aerating) to let wine breathe. With most of the wine we drink, aeration only helps so much, and can be easily achieved by swirling the glass in hand before sipping. But there are times where a decanter definitely comes in handy.
If you are serving a lot of wine, offering it in a large-format decanter saves time and creates visual appeal. Some vessels can hold two or three 750ml bottles' worth of wine. Just be certain whoever is pouring can handle the volume, and be aware that some long-neck designs require a careful tilt and slow pour, so the air coming in doesn't force too much out at once.
With very old wines, particularly wines that spent a decade or more sitting in your cellar, it's likely you'll actually need to decant them. Stand the bottle upright for a few hours or a day prior to opening, allowing sediments to sink to the bottom. Then, at an angle to the decanter, slowly pour out the liquid trying to avoid disturbing the sediment now settled at the bottom of the bottle. Don't pour the last bit of liquid out (sediment should collect in the shoulder as you pour). If you're wondering whether or not the wine contains sediment (especially red wines in dark bottles), you can hold a candle or flashlight behind it to illuminate the contents.
Wine versus whiskey decanters
Shopping for decanters can be confusing. There are all sorts of shapes and sizes, some with secure stoppers, some with an open pour spout. And there are decanters specifically designed for distilled spirits like whiskey. These are indeed quite different from decanters designed for wine.
Whiskey decanters are intended for storage and display, and are generally straight sided, looking more like fancy bottles than any kind of decanting equipment. Stopper seals are tight (or should be) to prevent evaporation and allow longer-term storage. Wine decanters, on the other hand, usually have wider bases than necks (hence shaft and globe), and are intended for immediate use. They can include stoppers, though many modern decanters don't. If the stopper seals well, you should be able to store a decanter of wine on the counter for a day or two, or in the refrigerator for a few days, or even better, re-decant it into a smaller wine bottle to minimize oxygen contact.
Both styles are distinct from carafes, which are open-topped, straight-sided containers designed for immediate wine or cocktail service. Individual carafes offer a nice touch for a party, holding two or three glasses' worth of wine. They provide some aeration and an attractive alternative to setting down a full wine bottle. Pour the first serving from the carafe, then leave it with the guest, allowing them to top off their glasses as the meal or event progresses.