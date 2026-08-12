6 Best Buy Kitchen Appliances With Deep Discounts In August 2026
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Some would say that the best time to buy new kitchen appliances is during the last leg of the year, but it's as good a time as any if there's a sale. In August 2026, Best Buy is offering deep discounts that will make you want to upgrade your kitchen arsenal. We've seen 60% markdowns for impressive highly-rated products, so you're still assured of quality and performance — and not substandard items that only look appealing with a price reduction. For some of them, that means shaving $1,000 off the original selling price. Maybe the appliance you've been eyeing is part of the discounted list. From an espresso machine that will instantly turn you from a coffee noob to a barista with finesse to a stylish electric range that will inspire you to make a gorgeous meal, here's what to look out for at Best Buy this August.
KitchenAid Multi-Door French Door Refrigerator with Platinum Interior
A great refrigerator is usually three things: spacious, does its job, and maintains the temperature throughout — all of which this multi-door refrigerator ticks off impressively. Its sleek aesthetic appeal is a plus, too, much like the $1,500 you can save if you get it this August. If you cook a lot and work with tons of fresh ingredients, you might avoid buying the wrong fridge for the way you really cook with this model.
Purchase the KitchenAid Multi-Door French Door Refrigerator with Platinum Interior for $2,099.99 (originally $3,599.99).
De'Longhi Magnifica Evo Espresso Machine with Automatic Milk Frother
Espresso machines are usually expensive, so when you find a good one at a discounted price for 16% off, it's a good idea to take advantage of the bargain. With almost no learning curve, you can whip up seven different types of coffee, including a cappuccino, thanks to its one-touch option.
Purchase the De'Longhi Magnifica Evo Espresso Machine with Automatic Milk Frother for $749.99 (originally $899.95).
Forno Appliances Freestanding Electric Range with Antique Brass Accessories
If you're looking for something that emphasizes multi-functionality, an electric range might just be what your kitchen needs. With the Forno Appliances Freestanding Electric Range, you can bake, broil, and cook. Other than that, it's pretty stylish too, which works well with homey cottage-inspired kitchens, or just whenever you want to show a bit of personality. The discount is astonishing, allowing you to purchase it with a 61% markdown.
Purchase the Forno Appliances Freestanding Electric Range with Antique Brass Accessories for $1,049.99 (originally $2,699.99).
GE 30-inch Smart Built-In Single Electric Wall Oven with Self-Clean, Steam Clean, and Heavy-Duty Racks
Built for demanding use, GE's electric wall oven is perfect for big households and possibly for commercial kitchens. You don't even need to worry about how often you should be cleaning your oven, either, as this does the job on its own — plus a convenient steam clean option. With the sale, you don't have to think about digging deeper into your pockets, with $691 shaved off the original price tag.
Purchase the GE 30-inch Smart Built-In Single Electric Wall Oven with Self-Clean, Steam Clean, and Heavy-Duty Racks for $1,198.99 (originally $1,889.99).
Teendow 1200W Personal Blender with 25,000 RPM
The Teendow Personal Blender is simple and straightforward, and with its 25,000 RPM, it acts as a high-speed blender that makes it perfect for everyday smoothies. It can get you that coveted velvety texture while providing three portable cups for on-the-go sips.
Purchase the Teendow 1200W Personal Blender with 25,000 RPM, Smoothie Blender Maker and Grinder with 3 Cups for Shakes, Juices for $49.99 (originally $119.99).
Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 10-quart XL 2-Basket Air Fryer with DualZone Technology and Smart Cook System
For a lot of home kitchens, air fryers are a lifesaver that get food so crispy. If you're looking for an upgrade or an excuse to buy your very first one, the Ninja air fryer might be what you're looking for. It has a built-in thermometer and comes with two baskets, allowing you to cook two different dishes in just one go.
Purchase the Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 10-quart XL 2-Basket Air Fryer with DualZone Technology and Smart Cook System for $199.99 (originally $249.99).