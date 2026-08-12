6 Best Buy Kitchen Appliances With Deep Discounts In August 2026

A great refrigerator is usually three things: spacious, does its job, and maintains the temperature throughout — all of which this multi-door refrigerator ticks off impressively. Its sleek aesthetic appeal is a plus, too, much like the $1,500 you can save if you get it this August. If you cook a lot and work with tons of fresh ingredients, you might avoid buying the wrong fridge for the way you really cook with this model.

Purchase the KitchenAid Multi-Door French Door Refrigerator with Platinum Interior for $2,099.99 (originally $3,599.99).