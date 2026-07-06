How Often Should You Clean Your Oven? Here's What The Experts Say

When your oven looks presentable, it's easy to push regular cleanings to the end of your to-do list. That being said, if you use your oven often, it's important to keep up with its maintenance. After all, not cleaning it often enough is one of the most common mistakes people make when it comes to cleaning their ovens. How frequently you should do so, however, varies from one person to the next. Glenn Lewis, president of Mr. Appliance, a Neighborly company, spoke exclusively with Chowhound about how often you should clean your oven to keep it in tip-top shape.

The truth is, it all depends on your cooking habits. "The more often an oven is used, the more often it needs to be cleaned," says Lewis. Some recipes will even require you to clean your oven each time you cook them. "Anytime you cook with grease or oil, or use a roasting or braising method, you produce splatters and drips that can build up quickly," he says. This is especially true if you're cooking foods that have a high fat content. If you cook fatty foods regularly, Lewis notes you'll need to clean your oven more frequently.