How Often Should You Clean Your Oven? Here's What The Experts Say
When your oven looks presentable, it's easy to push regular cleanings to the end of your to-do list. That being said, if you use your oven often, it's important to keep up with its maintenance. After all, not cleaning it often enough is one of the most common mistakes people make when it comes to cleaning their ovens. How frequently you should do so, however, varies from one person to the next. Glenn Lewis, president of Mr. Appliance, a Neighborly company, spoke exclusively with Chowhound about how often you should clean your oven to keep it in tip-top shape.
The truth is, it all depends on your cooking habits. "The more often an oven is used, the more often it needs to be cleaned," says Lewis. Some recipes will even require you to clean your oven each time you cook them. "Anytime you cook with grease or oil, or use a roasting or braising method, you produce splatters and drips that can build up quickly," he says. This is especially true if you're cooking foods that have a high fat content. If you cook fatty foods regularly, Lewis notes you'll need to clean your oven more frequently.
The best way to clean your oven
While you can certainly use the self-clean function for your oven twice a year or so (just make sure your area is properly ventilated so you can safely use your oven's self-cleaning feature), there's more to it than that. "Ovens should be cleaned regularly by wiping down the oven with a damp microfiber cloth after each use," says Glenn Lewis. If you're dealing with stains that you're struggling to scrub off with a cloth, some baking soda and elbow grease should get the job done (it's one of the top oven cleaning hacks you should try ASAP if you're struggling to get your oven clean).
Lewis recommends mixing baking soda with a bit of water to create a gritty paste that can scrub stains away. One more important note: While it can be tempting to just focus on the interior of your oven after cooking, the exterior needs some attention too. Be sure to wipe down the exterior of your oven with a cloth after each use to keep dirt and grime at bay.