5 Reasons Mac And Cheese Always Tastes Better At A Restaurant

Macaroni and cheese is the king of comfort foods, but like many foods, no matter how close you follow a recipe, it usually comes out at least a bit (if not a whole lot) better when you order it at a restaurant and have someone else do the heavy lifting for you. If you've ever wondered why that is, don't feel bad — you're not alone. It's a perfectly valid question, so Chowhound reached out to some experts to find out what is behind this phenomenon. We spoke with Eric Rowse, lead chef-instructor of culinary arts at the Institute of Culinary Education, and chef Hamilton Johnson from Mallard in Washington D.C., both of whom had some great insight to share.

Restaurant food doesn't just taste better because someone else is doing all the work for you. If you feel like restaurant chefs are outshining your own work, it's probably because the people behind your food are well-trained professionals who know all the ins and outs of how to make the dishes they serve. Macaroni and cheese doesn't sound that complicated — it's just cheese sauce and noodles, right? But it's the simple things that can trip you up in the kitchen, so read on to learn about the techniques these chefs use to make deliciously rich and creamy macaroni and cheese every time.