Why Goat Cheese Tastes So Different Depending On Its Age

Goat cheese has more mood swings than a barista on a double shift. One day, it's a tart, chalky nugget of brightness that makes salads sing; a few days or weeks later, it might morph into a creamy diva that would give any pizza a deliciously tangy twist. "A cheese's style and maturity level are what give it personality," says Matthew Rose, American Cheese Society certified Cheese Professional and Sensory Evaluator, speaking exclusively with Chowhound.

Think of style as the recipe and maturity as the timeline. A fresh chèvre, barely a week old, is essentially milk's happy accident — acidified fast, drained quickly, and meant to be eaten before it realizes it is cheese. Its texture is crumbly, and its citrusy and lemon-clean flavor profile reflects the higher lactic acid levels in fresh goat milk.

But leave that same cheese to rest in a cave, and the transformation begins. Bloomy-rind beauties like Humboldt Fog ripen from the outside in, developing that dreamy cream line just beneath the rind as cultures break down proteins and fats. The result is pure magic: What starts off tangy and zippy turns mushroomy, even peppery, with a faint barnyard funk. It isn't rot, just controlled decay curated by affineurs who babysit every wheel, checking rinds like proud parents of fermenting toddlers. Rose compares it to fruit ripening on the counter: "I like to think about these cheeses like fruits — everyone has their own preference on how ripe they like their bananas. Soft-ripened goat's milk cheeses will be bright, tangy, and citrus-y when young and then develop into earthy/mushroom-y, peppery, and animal-y (like barnyard)." Take month-aged Spanish Monte Enebro, which develops a gnarled, grayish-white rind with a fudgy, creamy center that's equally earthy and bright.