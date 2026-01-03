Don't Throw Out Your Pasta Water — Freeze It Instead

Any good home cook worth their salt knows that pasta water is liquid gold — but more often than not, it still ends up going down the drain. That cloudy liquid that gets left behind after boiling pasta might not look terribly exciting, but it's one of the most versatile byproducts in cooking, used to thicken and emulsify sauces. Pasta water can be kept in the fridge for later use — and it turns out, it can also be frozen. Freezing it makes it go from a once-per-meal ingredient into something you can reach for anytime you need.

Because it's full of starch and salt, pasta water helps sauces cling, emulsify, and taste more complete. In fact, just a splash can loosen a tight sauce without just thinning it out the way plain water would. And if you freeze it, that same functionality is preserved, as long as the water was properly seasoned to begin with. Using the right amount of salt for your pasta water is essential — not just for the pasta you're cooking it in, but for whatever dish that water also ends up in. The freezing part is straightforward; just let the pasta water cool completely, then pour it into ice cube trays or small freezer-safe containers. Ice cubes of pasta water are ideal for sauces, since you can add them one at a time as you need them.