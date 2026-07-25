Give Instant Ramen Better Flavor With A Foolproof 60-Second Upgrade

Instant ramen noodles are already a satisfying and quick comfort food, but one ingredient takes the flavors up one level further. There are several secret ingredients that you can add to your instant ramen, but Kewpie mayonnaise is one to prioritize for zero-fuss, mouthwatering flavor. The mayonnaise base creates creamy ramen noodles that hit the spot and take no time to put together.

In case you're new to this condiment's high praises, Kewpie mayo stands out to some chefs because of its decadence and ability to be used for a variety of dishes. Kewpie mayo differs from the type that is typically found in U.S. grocery stores because it is made using egg yolk rather than a whole egg (hence the slightly yellow tone). It is a Japanese-invented mayonnaise that is known for offering a fuller flavor than standard mayonnaise.

When recreating your ramen dish, there are two methods that work well and take no time. You can begin with a small amount of ramen broth from the cooked noodles (around a quarter of the broth should do it — nobody wants sad and watery instant ramen noodles, after all) and then whisk in the mayonnaise until it blends smoothly. Once you've achieved your desired consistency, you can add the remaining broth and the cooked noodles. Alternatively, you can stir together the Kewpie mayonnaise with ingredients such as minced garlic, the ramen seasoning, and egg yolk which is important for emulsifying with the mayonnaise to create a creamy base. Afterwards, cook the ramen noodles and then pour the broth and noodles in measured increments so that the mayonnaise sauce base slowly dissolves.