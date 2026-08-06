The Best Condiment For Grilled Cheese Isn't Ketchup Or Mustard

There are several ingredients needed to bring your grilled cheese together expertly. Once you get the best bread sorted for this classic sandwich, and sort out your cheese ratio, look to your choice of spread. Maybe you're new to the game, and haven't discovered how adding a few dollops of mayo is a surefire way to elevate the taste. In particular, Kewpie mayonnaise is worth spreading into your grilled cheese creations.

Kewpie mayo is loved by top chefs. It's a Japanese invention that combines tangy, creamy, and slightly sweet tastes with the addition of vinegar. Unlike U.S. mayonnaise, Kewpie mayonnaise is made from egg yolk only, rather than the whole egg, which makes its flavor significantly richer. Kewpie mayo also works well in your grilled cheese because it doesn't have a clumpy consistency like some jarred forms of mayo.

When making your grilled cheese with Kewpie mayo, spread the bread with a light layer of it (about 1 tablespoon per slice) and place the bread in the pan on low heat mayo-side down. Top this toasted piece of bread with your shredded cheese, and add the other piece of mayo-spread bread on top to make the sandwich. Flip and cook until golden-brown and the cheese is melted (approximately five minutes).