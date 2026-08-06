The Best Condiment For Grilled Cheese Isn't Ketchup Or Mustard
There are several ingredients needed to bring your grilled cheese together expertly. Once you get the best bread sorted for this classic sandwich, and sort out your cheese ratio, look to your choice of spread. Maybe you're new to the game, and haven't discovered how adding a few dollops of mayo is a surefire way to elevate the taste. In particular, Kewpie mayonnaise is worth spreading into your grilled cheese creations.
Kewpie mayo is loved by top chefs. It's a Japanese invention that combines tangy, creamy, and slightly sweet tastes with the addition of vinegar. Unlike U.S. mayonnaise, Kewpie mayonnaise is made from egg yolk only, rather than the whole egg, which makes its flavor significantly richer. Kewpie mayo also works well in your grilled cheese because it doesn't have a clumpy consistency like some jarred forms of mayo.
When making your grilled cheese with Kewpie mayo, spread the bread with a light layer of it (about 1 tablespoon per slice) and place the bread in the pan on low heat mayo-side down. Top this toasted piece of bread with your shredded cheese, and add the other piece of mayo-spread bread on top to make the sandwich. Flip and cook until golden-brown and the cheese is melted (approximately five minutes).
Tips and tricks to upgrade your grilled cheese with Kewpie mayonnaise
Kewpie mayonnaise is impressive all on its own, but there are a few tips to ensure your grilled cheese turns out perfectly. Adding mayonnaise to the exterior is one of the best tricks for the crispiest grilled cheese you've ever had, and some like to spread butter on one interior side of the bread for a tastier combination. This way, the Kewpie mayo fries and the buttery flavors soften and mix with the cheese. Some cheeses that work well with Kewpie mayonnaise include Gouda and cheddar.
You can add a few extra ingredients, such as mushrooms and umami salt, to really up the savory flavors. If you'd like to experiment with sweet ingredients to enjoy a killer grilled cheese, try cutting up some blackberries and adding them to the gooey sandwich. Blackberries aren't overpowering with their sweetness, which means the flavor pairs well with the Kewpie mayo and offers an interesting texture to the overall grilled sandwich. The ideal cheese to use for this fancier take is mozzarella and goat cheese. For a more classic take, make the most of acidic tomatoes and add a slice to each piece of cheesy bread, with the mayo keeping the bread as crispy as possible.