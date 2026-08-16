Make Brownies Taste Sweeter And Richer With A Pinch Of This Pantry Spice

It seems as though bakers have been looking for ways to improve their brownies for as long as folks have been making them. Not that the alternately chewy, cakey, fudgey squares need any further ado, but sometimes it's just too hard to stop pursuing more and more of a good thing. So the list of potential brownie mix-ins and upgrades can get pretty elaborate, sometimes even to the point where the otherwise simple, handheld dessert becomes unrecognizable. But a few shakes of one popular pantry staple will make a notable difference without requiring even half the pomp and circumstance: nutmeg.

Nutmeg is an incredibly versatile spice that you're as likely to see in savory preparations as you are in sweet ones. The seed-derived powder that you probably have kicking around your cabinet is warm and woodsy with its own lightly confectionary quality, like the culinary equivalent of a fireside cuddle. When paired with the brownie's assertive chocolate, that warmth can seem to smooth any of the cocoa's lingering bitter notes, while also balancing the very sugar that would have done the same, giving it all a richness absent any artificial candy-like cloying. It just lets the chocolate sing without seeming like something that came out of a vending machine, and gives the treat a whisper of sophisticated depth. Not bad for something that you might have forgotten about until next eggnog season.