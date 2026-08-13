10 Best Tips For Grilling The Juiciest Chicken Kebabs

If you're looking for a lean protein that complements myriad marinades, seasonings, and sauces (and that can pick up some nice char on the barbecue), there is no better option than chicken. Unfortunately, it is also one of the most fickle meats to grill, often drying out and growing tough as it cooks. Skewering chicken for kebabs does help mitigate some classic grilling pitfalls, but getting juicy, flavorful results still requires the right technique.

To find out how to grill the juiciest chicken kebabs, we consulted three chefs with extensive experience preparing the dish: Chef Partners Nigel J. Lobo and Ajay Singh of Paradise Valley, Arizona restaurant INDIBAR, and Ajaya Thapa, Chef de Cuisine at Cleo at SLS Baha Mar in The Bahamas. We asked them to share their best advice for every stage of the kebab-grilling process, from selecting and cutting the chicken to marinating, seasoning, grilling, and resting.

The result is a guide to 10 of the best tips for grilling chicken kebabs that are juicy, tender, and packed with flavor. Read on for the chefs' tried-and-true techniques for avoiding dry, tough chicken and getting perfectly grilled kebabs every time.