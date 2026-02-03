The Cooking Error Giving You Tough, Flavorless Chicken Thighs (And How To Avoid It)

Though chicken is one of the most popular proteins in the United States, it has an unfairly bad reputation when it comes to texture. Sure, chicken breasts can dry out fairly quickly, but that just means you have the opportunity to learn how to grill chicken breasts to keep them moist and juicy. However, chicken thighs and other dark meat cuts are higher in fat than the breasts, which practically guarantees a deliciously tender bite. Some even claim that it's almost impossible to overcook them — but the sad truth is that there's one mistake you can make that will dry chicken thighs out every time.

Unlike chicken breasts, which should be seared quickly and rested to retain their juices, chicken thighs should almost never be exposed to direct heat. Pan searing or grilling chicken thighs over high heat is a good way to melt all that lush fat and cause it to drain away, leaving nothing behind but dry, hard meat that's difficult to chew and has very little flavor. Instead, it's best to stick to dishes like honey soy marinated baked chicken thighs — not necessarily because they're marinated, but because they're baked.

Low-and-slow cooking methods like gentle oven roasting, braising, and grilling over the cool side of the fire are perfect for chicken thighs, since cooking them for longer means more time for all the flavorful fat to melt. Meanwhile, the lower cooking temperature helps keep the meat from seizing up and squeezing all the moisture out.