For A More Flavorful Beer Cheese Dip, Grab These 2 Ingredients

Beer cheese started in Kentucky, but today, variations exist all over. No matter what you add, the dip needs to come together in a complementary way. If you're making enough to feed a crowd — about eight servings — then you only need 1 tablespoon of miso paste in the whole dip. Even white miso has a strong flavor that could turn overpowering if too much is added.

For the cheese, the cheddar should stand out because it's the classic component of beer cheese. Fontina is milder in flavor than sharp cheddar, so you can use even ratios of each cheese, and the cheddar still comes out on top — just don't use more fontina than cheddar. The fontina adds a rich balance, but it shouldn't be the star of the dish.

Put simply, beer cheese can be made with nothing more than cheese, milk, and beer, if you want to keep it easy. However, adding these other ingredients (and a few more flavor enhancers, such as Worcestershire sauce and Dijon mustard) turns the dip from a typical appetizer to a fan-favorite dish.