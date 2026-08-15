Love Kerrygold? A More Affordable Alternative Has Butter Lovers Talking

In a Reddit thread looking for alternatives to Kerrygold, one commenter stated that they switched from Kerrygold to Plugrà, and like it a lot more. Another commenter in the same thread concurred that the taste is notably better, and others agreed. Whether or not you feel the same is, of course, a matter of personal taste.

Something to keep in mind is that you don't have to use your best butter for every application. Many people save the good stuff — be it Kerrygold, Plugrà, or another Irish or European-style butter — for recipes or uses where the butter is a star ingredient. Think pie crusts, or something as simple as butter on toast. The higher butterfat content in Irish and European butter not only equates to a richer flavor, it can also be helpful in recipes where the butter plays a key role in developing the structure of the pastry, like laminated croissants.

One Reddit commenter pointed out that a good rule of thumb could be to use American-style butter for American recipes and European butter for recipes with European origins. Because the amount of butterfat or water in your butter can affect a recipe's texture, it makes sense that you'd want to stick with the type of butter the recipe was developed with. However, this isn't necessarily always the best advice, as, for example, some experts say the higher water content in American butter is preferable for pâte à choux, a French pastry that relies on steam to help it rise.