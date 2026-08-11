12 Cuisinart Tools And Appliances With Deep Discounts In August 2026
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New kitchen tools and appliances can be expensive, especially if you purchase a good quality name brand like Cuisinart. For the best prices on new Cuisinart products, you just have to scope out the sales. Cuisinart's website has a sale section that's regularly updated with marked-down tools and appliances — no need to try and politely negotiate price for the best deal. Hunting around at other stores that often offer discounts, such as Macy's or Target, is another great way to find an unexpected deal.
For August 2026, Chowhound has done the hard work for you; we explored a handful of websites and found 12 Cuisinart items that are offered at steep discounts right now. If you've thought about taking the plunge on an espresso maker, finally buying that outdoor pizza oven, or even just upgrading your air fryer, here's a list of some of the best deals happening on well-rated Cuisinart products this month. It's unclear exactly how long the deals will last, so you might want to scoop them up.
12-in-1 multicooker
Pressure cookers are a great way to cook food quickly, and this Cuisinart version has 12 different settings — meaning you can pressure cook just about anything. Among the 12 settings are options for meat like tender pulled pork, stews, soups, and grains, as well as the choice to steam, slow cook, and reduce in addition to pressure cooking. It has a large, easy-to-read LCD screen and sleek digital controls, and it can hold up to 6 quarts of food.
Purchase the Cuisinart 12-in-1 6-quart Multicooker for $109.95 (originally $189.95).
Compact juice extractor
A juicer can be a beneficial kitchen tool for getting extra nutrients, but the high price tag can sometimes be a deterrent. Cuisinart's compact juice extractor is perfect for one to two people. It can create up to 16 ounces of fresh juice at a time, plus its mesh filter ensures that pulp gets separated from the liquid. It's easy to use and small enough to store on the kitchen counter.
Purchase the Cuisinart Compact Juice Extractor for $79.95 (originally $129.95).
Espresso maker
Espresso makers can easily cost hundreds of dollars, but this one is currently 50% off. The Cuisinart espresso maker not only presses fresh espresso, but it also comes with a steam nozzle and frothing cup, which can turn the espresso into a latte or a cappuccino. Plus, the warming plate on top of the machine means your cup will be nice and hot.
Purchase the Cuisinart Espresso Maker for $129.95 (originally $259.95).
Hurricane Pro 3.5 Peak HP blender
Spoiler alert: this is the best deal on this list, discounted by a staggering $290. Cuisinart's Hurricane Pro 3.5 Peak blender calls itself the brand's "most powerful blender ever" and can hold up to 64-ounces of liquid. The blender has presets for commonly blended items like soups, smoothies, and even crushed ice, as well as a six-prong blade to make sure everything is blended evenly.
Purchase the Cuisinart Hurricane Pro 3.5 Peak HP Blender for $159.95 (originally $449.95).
Outdoor pizza oven
This Cuisinart portable outdoor pizza oven has multiple pizza temperature zones, so you can get your exact desired crispness. The oven preheats alongside the included pizza stone, so all you have to do is select your temperature setting and place the pizza on the stone, and it cooks in minutes. The pizza oven can reach temperatures greater than 800 degrees Fahrenheit and includes a 15,000 BTU burner for quick heating.
Purchase the Cuisinart Outdoor Pizza Oven for $99.95 (originally $199.99).
Soho blender and compact blender
If you want a quality blender that isn't quite the price tag or size of the Hurricane Pro, then opt for the Soho blender. The standard size holds 36 ounces, and it's easy to use with its blend and pulse settings. Plus, the blade is removable for quick cleaning, and the plastic blender cup is dishwasher safe. The Soho compact blender, also on sale, holds 24 ounces. It has the same settings but also has an airtight travel lid, so you can take the blender cup anywhere.
Purchase the Cuisinart Soho Blender for $69.95 (originally $119.95), or the Cuisinart Soho Compact Blender for $49.95 (originally $99.95).
Air fryer toaster oven
Cuisinart's powerful multi-use air fryer toaster oven is great for tight kitchen spaces because it does the work of many small appliances in one. Besides air frying and toasting, the oven can also convection bake, convection broil, standard bake, standard broil, and warm, so it essentially works as a smaller second oven. It can heat up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, has a safety shutoff after 60 minutes, and can fit up to a 12-inch pizza.
Purchase the Cuisinart 7-in-1 Air Fryer Toaster Oven for $99.99 at Target (originally $229.99).
10-cup food processor
This Cuisinart food processor is large, powerful, and on sale. The processor has multiple settings, including chopping, slicing, pureeing, and shredding capabilities, so it can create almost any texture you're looking for. With three speeds — high, low, and pulse — you can easily manage how finely chopped or sliced you want certain foods. Plus, you can build on the processor by purchasing additional accessories like a blender jar, juicer component, and dicing kit.
Purchase the Cuisinart 10-Cup Food Processor for $149.99 at Target (originally $219.99).
17-piece cutlery set
A good knife set is almost always worth the investment, and this Cuisinart cutlery set comes with 14 knives, a pair of scissors, a knife sharpener, and a plastic knife block. Of the 14 knives, eight are steak knives; there's also a chef's knife, santoku knife, and paring knife, among others. The knives are stainless steel and dishwasher safe.
Purchase the Cuisinart Artise Collection 17-Piece Cutlery Set for $129.99 at Macy's (originally $217).
17-inch reversible acacia cutting board
Acacia wood is a great material for cutting boards because of its durability. Since cutting boards are always up against sharp knives, they need to be made from wood that can handle the wear and tear. Acacia is also generally affordable, so it's a good material for home cooks. Cuisinart's 17-inch cutting board offers ample space for slicing and dicing, plus it has a deep well around the edges of one side for catching juices.
Purchase the Cuisinart 17-inch Reversible End-Grain Acacia Cutting Board for $49.99 at Macy's (originally $84).
Meat grinder attachment
If you own a Cuisinart stand mixer, now is the time to purchase that meat grinder attachment. Grinding your own meat allows you to decide the meat blend you prefer, the fat content, and its overall flavor, which you won't get with store-bought ground beef. This grinder attachment has two different grinding plates, so you can decide how fine or coarse you prefer the meat to be. It also comes with a sausage nozzle, and the grinder works on other foods like nuts and vegetables as well.
Purchase the Cuisinart Meat Grinder Attachment for $44.97 (originally $74.95).
Pasta extruder attachment
The Cuisinart stand mixer also allows for a pasta attachment. The attachment makes all kinds of pasta, from macaroni and rigatoni to spaghetti and bucatini. It's compatible with Cuisinart's Precision Master 5.5-Quart Stand Mixer.
Purchase the Cuisinart Pasta Extruder Attachment for $79.95 (originally $169.95).