Why You Should Avoid Buying Store-Bought Ground Beef For Your Burgers

Burger night gets better when you grind your own meat instead of buying hamburger from the store — and it's not just because you, the chef, will get more compliments. Grinding your own meat is about as homemade as you can get, unless you plan to raise and slaughter the cow yourself, and it makes every kind of burger taste better. By taking this extra step, you get to control fat ratios and the types of meat cuts that go into each burger. You can even create a special blend of chuck and sirloin for your own signature burger. Whether you are throwing together a plate of sliders or making hamburgers with Mexican-inspired toppings, grinding your own beef will make your burgers that much better.

Not only can you control the types of meat in your burger by grinding your meat yourself, you control the freshness of the meat and the number of additives in your burger. Ground beef turns brown the longer it is exposed to oxygen, meaning it loses color as it ages. However, in the U.S., it's standard for ground beef sold at the supermarket to be treated with carbon monoxide when packaged, ensuring the meat keeps its bright red hue. Because of this, the hamburger you get from the grocery store could be a lot older than you think, another reason why it's important to pay attention to sell-by dates. Additionally, if you buy preformed ground beef patties, you could be getting meat mixed with binders, extenders, and additives like soy protein isolate.