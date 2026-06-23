Forget The Slow Cooker: Get Tender Pulled Pork Fast With This Appliance

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Pulled pork is one of those easy and delicious set-it-and-forget-it recipes, though it is one that needs to be prepared well in advance. While making pulled pork in a slow cooker is a common method, this can take anywhere between four to eight hours, or even longer, depending on the cooking setting, so it's not always a great recipe to make in a pinch. If you need a way to get pulled pork fast, there's one cooking appliance that will get the job done. Pressure cookers will have your pulled pork tender and ready in under two hours.

While a tender result is largely due to the cut of pork you use, the cooking method also contributes. Pressure cookers are sealed pots that trap steam to quickly cook food. There are both stovetop and electric kinds (Instant Pot is a popular electric pressure cooker brand, and the Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 Multicooker is a great one to start with). Choosing an electric one will give you better temperature control, more features, and a hands-off cooking experience. However, keep in mind that stovetop pressure cooker is the traditional technique that has more pressure and cooks your food faster.