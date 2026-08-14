The Nostalgic 3-Ingredient Ground Beef Dinner That Never Goes Out Of Style

Hearty and extremely satisfying, cottage pie is the ultimate comfort food. A layered and baked dish of ground beef and vegetables in a velvety gravy with a mashed potato topping, the aromas alone are enough to bring even the pickiest of eaters to memories of their childhood kitchen. My mother can attest to this; mashed potatoes were not only a staple at dinner, they were also a vehicle for me to sop up the rest of the meal.

The recipe has stood the test of time due to its simplicity: brown seasoned ground beef (often with added diced vegetables) in a pan before thickening the fat with all-purpose flour to create a gravy, then simmer to a velvety consistency. The finished product is then poured into a casserole dish, topped with ultra-creamy mashed potatoes, and baked until golden. Cottage pie has even been served in school cafeterias around the globe for decades now — the USDA even has a standardized recipe for it. As an added bonus, leftover cottage pie is even better the next day. It's a gift that keeps on giving.