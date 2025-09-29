Make Shepherd's Pie Effortlessly Better With This Salty Secret Ingredient

Shepherd's pie has a place on nearly every pub menu in the United Kingdom, and during the fall and winter months, it makes plenty of appearances on restaurant menus and dinner tables throughout the United States, too. While it's commonly made with ground lamb, it can also be made with ground beef (though that's technically labeled cottage pie). Regardless of the meat you choose, don't skip on one ingredient to add major umami flavor: miso paste.

There are three elements responsible for giving miso paste its intensely savory flavor: soybeans, salt, and koji. That last one is actually a type of fungus, and it combines with the salt and soybeans through a fermentation process that can last anywhere from a few months to a few years. The fermentation period creates different miso flavors, but overall, the paste is commonly added into many dishes beyond just miso soup, from marinades to even butter. And it's definitely worth adding it to ground meat in your shepherd's pie.