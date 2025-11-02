Ree Drummond's Secret To Perfectly Smooth Mashed Potatoes Every Time

Ree Drummond has long been considered a culinary master when it comes to preparing rich and comforting family-friendly meals, side dishes, and desserts. Next to her most popular recipes, including oven-baked macaroni and cheese and chicken fried steak, Drummond is also known for her ultra-flavorful, creamy mashed potatoes.

Fortunately, whether you want to serve mashed potatoes as a reliable weeknight side dish or as an buttery accompaniment to basic roasted turkey on Thanksgiving, Drummond's mashed potato recipe only requires a handful of essential ingredients. Sure enough, all you need to make her perfectly smooth spuds is butter, cream cheese, and heavy cream or half-and-half.

Among the many secrets to make your mashed potatoes taste even better, next to adding enough butter, using both cream cheese and heavy cream is what transforms any standard mash into an extra creamy, delectable side dish. While heavy cream loosens the overall structure of your spuds, it also imparts a rich taste. On the other hand, cream cheese has a mild bite, which, when combined with savory salted butter, creates an ideal balance of flavor.

Beyond using a few crucial ingredients, preparing Drummond's signature mashed potatoes couldn't be easier. Upon boiling and mashing a pot of fork-tender potatoes, add in the extras plus salt and pepper. Then, simply use a potato masher to smash everything together until perfectly smooth. While Drummond's recipe may be easy to follow, there are a few tips to guarantee delicious results each and every time.