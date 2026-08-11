Why So Many Professional Chefs Turn To This Salt Brand

Salt is a critical component in cooking. This is glaringly obvious when you watch a competition cooking show, and it is almost like removing a limb if you ask a chef to cook without it. While you may be tempted to think that all salt is the same, that is definitely not the case. Salt varies in how it is produced, which yields different crystal textures. Various salts also have differing amounts of sodium. And, all of these things directly impact how salt functions in a dish. Many recipes call for kosher salt, which simply means the salt contains no additives, and the brand that chefs seem to reach for is Diamond Crystal.

Another popular chef choice for a workhorse salt is Morton Kosher Salt, but they are not exactly alike and there are several reasons that professionals lean towards Diamond Crystal. First, it has a unique hollow pyramid structure that makes the crystals easy to manipulate and control. Chefs like Ina Garten also gravitate towards Diamond Crystal because it has less sodium than other brands, so there is less of a chance that your food will be overly salty. In fact, the difference is quite dramatic. A ¼ teaspoon of Diamond Crystal has 280 milligrams of sodium while a ¼ teaspoon of Morton Kosher Salt has 480 milligrams of sodium.