Why Alex Guarnaschelli Always Has These 2 Types Of Salt In Her Kitchen

When you think salt, table salt might be the first that comes to mind. However, most chefs would agree that table salt, which is often iodized and has a metallic flavor, has no place in the kitchen. You can stock your pantry with plenty of salts, but Food Network chef Alex Guarnaschelli revealed she only ever has two salt types in her kitchen: kosher salt and sea salt.

Guarnaschelli uses different salts at different times. In a TikTok video, she referred to kosher salt as her "heavy lifting" salt that she uses "when I'm doing cheaper stuff, like seasoning pasta water and I'm going to use a handful." Guarnaschelli's kosher salt is finer than the sea salt she keeps in the house. She uses the latter as a finishing salt or when she needs to season something with a long cook time since the thicker, coarser sea salt flakes hold up better over time than the finer kosher salt (just be aware that, depending on the kind you buy, kosher salt isn't always finer than sea salt).