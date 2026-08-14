Customers Are Shocked At How Similar This Aldi Condiment Tastes To Hellmann's Mayo

While there are a variety of tasty mayonnaise brands out there, Hellmann's is extremely popular, tasting great on a sandwich, in a cold salad, or as a dipping sauce. This mayonnaise has been around since 1920, and it remains a staple condiment in many American households today. Hellmann's may be a reliable classic, but Aldi has a mayonnaise that may give Hellmann's some serious competition. Next time you're at Aldi, Burman's Mayonnaise is the spread shoppers claim is the ultimate Hellmann's dupe.

Fans say Burman's Mayonnaise offers an almost identical taste to Hellmann's but at a much lower price — Chowhound even recommends this mayo in our own review of Aldi's sauces. Our reviewer said it has a rich, eggy flavor with the perfect creamy consistency, and like our reviewer, many customers say Burman's and Hellmann's taste almost exactly the same. One Facebook user took it a step further, writing, "I was a dedicated Hellmann's fan but can't deny Burman's tastes exactly the same."

While some Aldi shoppers have speculated whether Burman's and Hellmann's are made by the same company, there's no confirmation from Aldi that this is the case. And Burman's only costs around $3 per jar, while Hellmann's can cost over $6, depending on where you shop. But not everyone is so impressed.