Martha Stewart's Go-To Store-Bought Mayo

Celebrity chefs have spent their careers showing consumers how to make good food from scratch. However, even the most popular hosts in the food and lifestyle space are known to purchase store-bought ingredients from time to time — Martha Stewart is no exception. In her 2024 cookbook, "Martha: The Cookbook: 100 Favorite Recipes, with Lessons and Stories from My Kitchen," she revealed her list of pantry staples she always has on hand, and Hellmann's Real Mayonnaise made the cut.

Making homemade mayonnaise (vegan or egg-based) is easy enough, but when you're in a pinch or just don't have the energy, a store-bought version will do. Well, as long as it's Hellman's mayonnaise, as far as Stewart is concerned. Ina Garten also agrees with Stewart's preference, having noted at one point on her personal website that she considers Hellmann's one of the best store-bought brands. It was Julia Child's favorite grocery store mayonnaise, too. On the West Coast, you may see the Hellmann's brand labeled as Best Foods, but the two brands are the same.