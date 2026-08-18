What's The Average Lifespan Of An Espresso Machine?

Whether you own an espresso machine that's currently being put to good use or you're debating buying one, it's smart to understand how long you can expect one of these classy coffee makers to last. These appliances, on average, last between five and 20 years. That's a pretty big range, and there are several factors that can affect how long one successfully churns out cup after cup of dark, delicious, caffeinated liquid.

The type of machine you buy matters. Manual models last far longer than super-automatic machines. Simply put, semi- and fully-automatic ones have more parts that can break down. The fewer electronic components your appliance has, the longer it's likely to last. Of course, the quality of the machine you buy matters as well. While you don't necessarily need to purchase the best espresso machine money can buy, a higher-end machine may last significantly longer than a cheaper model. No matter what type you have in your kitchen — manual or automatic, an espresso machine for beginners or a high-end one with bells and whistles — taking proper care of your appliance can help it hold up over time.