What's The Average Lifespan Of An Espresso Machine?
Whether you own an espresso machine that's currently being put to good use or you're debating buying one, it's smart to understand how long you can expect one of these classy coffee makers to last. These appliances, on average, last between five and 20 years. That's a pretty big range, and there are several factors that can affect how long one successfully churns out cup after cup of dark, delicious, caffeinated liquid.
The type of machine you buy matters. Manual models last far longer than super-automatic machines. Simply put, semi- and fully-automatic ones have more parts that can break down. The fewer electronic components your appliance has, the longer it's likely to last. Of course, the quality of the machine you buy matters as well. While you don't necessarily need to purchase the best espresso machine money can buy, a higher-end machine may last significantly longer than a cheaper model. No matter what type you have in your kitchen — manual or automatic, an espresso machine for beginners or a high-end one with bells and whistles — taking proper care of your appliance can help it hold up over time.
Tips and tricks to maximize the lifespan of your espresso machine
There are a few practices you can employ to protect your investment and help your espresso machine carry you from one decade to the next. First, carefully consider the type of water you're using. While tap water is the cheapest option, using it to make espresso isn't a great idea. It's best to opt for filtered water when making espresso (it's the best type of water for your home-brewed coffee in general, by the way). In addition to bringing out the natural flavor of your beans, filtered water can prevent mineral buildup that can damage your espresso machine over time.
You'll also need to work to prevent the accumulation of coffee and milk remnants in your machine. You should purge both the group head and the steam wand every time you make an espresso. Just like using the right water, regular cleaning of the group head and steam wand won't just help your appliance hold up for years to come. It'll also make each latte, Americano, or straight-up espresso shot taste better. We get it — using the right water and performing daily maintenance tasks can be a bit of a pain, but it's well worth your time to help your machine last longer.