9 Absolute Best Espresso Machines For Beginners, According To Reviews

If you have been in the Starbucks line recently or paid a visit to your local coffee shop, you know that your "silly little treat" of a coffee can cost you a ton — especially if you buy one every day. The easiest way to save money without sacrificing your beloved syrups or opting for the cheapest beverage on the menu is to simply brew your own at home instead. Though while your Keurig might work for a basic drip coffee, if you want a coffee shop-level drink, you're going to have to invest in a quality espresso machine.

Espresso machines aren't cheap, but they do pay for themselves if you use them enough. That being said, if you're dropping upwards of $500 — up to even $2,500 — on a machine, you're going to want to make sure it's straightforward to use, durable, and brews up high-quality coffees. Most people — with the exception of self-proclaimed espresso snobs — can get by with a simple machine without all of the literal bells, whistles, knobs, and unlabeled buttons, and these machines typically come with less of a learning curve than some of the pricier, more high-end espresso machines.

As an avid coffee drinker and espresso machine owner, I wanted to give you some insight as to the most beginner-friendly machines that you can purchase on Amazon. I assembled this list based on my own experience and reviews, including only the machines that offer excellent value, durability, and user experience.

