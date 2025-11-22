9 Absolute Best Espresso Machines For Beginners, According To Reviews
If you have been in the Starbucks line recently or paid a visit to your local coffee shop, you know that your "silly little treat" of a coffee can cost you a ton — especially if you buy one every day. The easiest way to save money without sacrificing your beloved syrups or opting for the cheapest beverage on the menu is to simply brew your own at home instead. Though while your Keurig might work for a basic drip coffee, if you want a coffee shop-level drink, you're going to have to invest in a quality espresso machine.
Espresso machines aren't cheap, but they do pay for themselves if you use them enough. That being said, if you're dropping upwards of $500 — up to even $2,500 — on a machine, you're going to want to make sure it's straightforward to use, durable, and brews up high-quality coffees. Most people — with the exception of self-proclaimed espresso snobs — can get by with a simple machine without all of the literal bells, whistles, knobs, and unlabeled buttons, and these machines typically come with less of a learning curve than some of the pricier, more high-end espresso machines.
As an avid coffee drinker and espresso machine owner, I wanted to give you some insight as to the most beginner-friendly machines that you can purchase on Amazon. I assembled this list based on my own experience and reviews, including only the machines that offer excellent value, durability, and user experience.
1. Ninja Luxe Café Pro Series
I don't usually sing the praises of any particular brand, but Ninja truly has it figured out. Not only does it make excellent ice cream machines, but it is also the manufacturer of one of my favorite espresso machines of all time: the Ninja Luxe Café Pro Series. If you aren't familiar with the world of espresso machines, you might be shocked to see its price tag. However, when you consider that it makes not only espresso, but also cold brews, drip coffee, over-ice coffee, cold-pressed espresso for espresso martinis, foam, steamed milk, and even cold foam, and comes with a built-in grinder, you might change your tune about it.
I use this machine every day, often for several different drinks, and I've found that it holds up quite well. One of my favorite features about it is its automatic grind size recommendation. You can choose from 25 different grind settings depending on what you're making (as something like cold brew is going to require a much coarser grind than espresso), and you don't have to worry about weighing or dispensing just the right amount. Another feature that makes this machine worth buying, especially if you're a latte or cappuccino fan, is that you don't have to hold the jug as the milk is steaming. No awful hissing noises — no tilting the jug at just the right angle. There's not a single thing that I would change about it.
2. wirsh Home Barista Plus
I've gone through a lot of espresso machines over the years — some of them are better than others. Wirsh was one of the first models that I tried — because the price was right. At just under $150, you're not going to find many other decent, reliable, and consistent espresso machines. The Home Barista Plus packs some impressive functionality into a small package. It features a 20-bar pump and an intuitive interface, and it comes with a 42-ounce water tank, which should suffice for most home espresso brewers. However, those who plan on pulling a large number of shots may want to opt for something a little bigger. Some may really appreciate the small footprint of this machine, as it takes up very little space on the countertop. It also comes with the brewing essentials: a portafilter, tamp, and spoon.
This is a relatively pared-down machine that will let you perform all the basics: espresso brewing and steaming and frothing milk. You can adjust the temperature and the amount of coffee you want to brew, though, since this machine doesn't come with a built-in grinder, you will need to buy one separately. Despite these shortcomings, customers are overall very pleased with this machine and its price, noting that its stainless steel finish makes it a sophisticated addition to any kitchen.
3. Breville Barista Express
Breville is one of the most notable names in the espresso maker market — and for good reason. The Barista Express has long been touted as one of the best machines in the business, and customers who own it are, overall, very satisfied with their purchase.
This machine offers 9-bar extraction, a conical burr grinder that will dispense the right amount of grounds based on your selected brew, and 16 different grind settings to choose from. It's not as press-and-go as some of the other brands on this list, including Ninja and a few of the other Breville models, but it does boast excellent durability and a sleek, straight-out-of-the-coffeeshop look. Plus, each purchase comes with two bags of beans, which makes it a pretty cost-effective machine, given that people who have purchased it report it working well for years and years. That said, many reviewers stress the importance of cleaning the machine regularly, which is especially important for the built-in grinder, trays, and frother, to keep them in good working condition.
This semi-automatic machine would be best for someone who has some experience with espresso machines (though is still considered a novice), and would want to upgrade their basic model with something more technical. It's relatively affordable, accessible, and will have you brewing up delicious and beautiful latte art in no time.
4. Breville Bambino Plus
Not everyone has the sprawling countertop space or the time to figure out how to brew complicated coffees from their machine. The Breville Bambino Plus is perfect for folks who want to dip their toes into higher-end espresso machines, but don't want the learning curve that comes with a more complicated and larger-footprint model. Its functions are quite simple: one shot, two shots, and steam. Like the Breville Barista Express, it offers a 9-bar extraction and heats up very quickly; the ThermoJet technology allows it to come to temperature in a matter of seconds. You can also easily adjust the steam power and temperature to brew your perfect latte or cappuccino, and the automated frothing makes it easy to perfect — which is ideal for beginners or those who don't like to finagle with the jug to get it at the perfect angle.
This machine is about as simple as simple gets. It doesn't come with a grinder, though, if you prefer to grind your own beans (and don't want to worry about the grinder breaking and compromising the whole machine), this might be a plus for you. It also comes with the Breville standard of brewing: consistent shots for years and years after purchase. While it's far from the most advanced machine, it gets the job done and doesn't require the same learning curve (and price tag) as a higher-end model.
5. Bosch 800 Series
If you want the feeling of a high-end coffee shop at your fingertips, Bosch's 800 Series is a model worth considering. This machine doesn't just make espresso; it offers 35 drink options ranging from red eyes and flat whites to drip coffee and Americanos. Simply select your drink from its 5-inch digital display, and watch your hot or iced coffee be dispensed within minutes. You can even set up remote brewing for touchless drink service or brew multiple drinks at one time, which is ideal for homes occupied by many caffeine lovers.
Folks who have purchased this model appreciate how easy it is to fill the reservoir with water and the hopper with beans. It also auto-rinses after each cycle, making cleanup and upkeep easy. This is a machine that requires very little thought to operate — all you need to do is press and go. Of course, this raises some issues for customers, as highly computerized machines can "break" if there's some sort of technical error along the way. Luckily, reviewers report that this appliance is reliable, which is on par with the Bosch brand. If you want a great cup of coffee with as little work as possible, you may be able to justify its admittedly steep price.
6. Gaggia Classic Evo Pro
There is something that's just showstopping about an Italian espresso machine. That being said, there's also something very intimidating about an Italian espresso machine. Gaggia's Classic Evo Pro gives you the best of both worlds when it comes to affordability, quality, and ease of use. It comes in several different finishes, so you can find one that best fits the style of your kitchen. It also features a 9-bar extraction, which is standard for most espresso machines of its caliber, and a commercial-grade steam wand that allows you to make perfect, fluffy microbubbles for your drink. Another perk of this machine is its three-way solenoid valve, which helps push the puck away from the machine, ensuring easy cleanup. It comes with rocker switches for the on button, espresso, and steam, making it easy to use, and the indicator lights will tell you when it's up and running.
Of all the machines included on this list, this one has the biggest learning curve, with one Amazon reviewer saying: "The machine is far more sophisticated than it looks." They recommend looking at tutorials online for how to use it, especially when it comes to cleaning and frothing. Other users note that this learning curve is worth the effort, since this machine is quite durable and will continue pulling excellent shots for years — so long as you know how to use (and clean) it.
7. Breville Barista Touch
Okay, okay, I promise — just one more Breville. This company offers a range of machines that span from manual to fully automatic, and the Barista Touch fits in more with the latter. It comes in three finish options and has 30 different grind sizes. You can change the settings on the machine using its simple touchscreen and adjust based on the type of milk you're using and the temperature you're looking for. Like the Barista Express, it offers a 9-bar extraction and an integrated burr grinder that delivers the perfect amount of grounds for your beverage. The touchscreen makes it slightly easier to operate than the Barista Express, though it also increases its cost.
However, many folks who have purchased this machine note that it practically pays for itself, especially because there are so many different drinks that you can make with it. They also report that it's straightforward to use; you can use a pre-programmed drink setting, or set your beverage of choice as an icon, further streamlining your coffee-making experience. Another unique feature is its built-in tamper, though some folks report that it doesn't work as well as a separate handheld tamper. As expected with Breville, this machine is durable and delivers high-quality beverages, making it a must-have for any coffee drinker who wants a mostly automated coffee experience.
8. Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ with Milk Frother
I would be remiss not to mention Nespresso on my list of the best espresso machines for beginners, considering it has options for every budget. The Vertuo Pop+, specifically, prepares 5-, 8-, and 12-ounce coffees, as well as single and double shots of espresso. It has a one-touch design; all you need to do is pop in your pod and hit the button to brew. This pack also comes with a milk frother, which can prepare hot or cold froth for your beverage. Nespresso also includes a variety pack of 12 pods and a $10 gift voucher towards your next Nespresso purchase. This machine is super compact, coming in at just a hair over 10 inches tall — making it ideal for small spaces where an industrial-level machine would not otherwise fit. Reviewers generally express satisfaction with this machine, noting that it's a good value and makes a good cup of coffee.
Despite the popularity of this machine, it comes with some serious caveats. The first is that the water tank is only 25 ounces, which is a fraction of some of the larger machines. The other is that only the Original line machines (read: not this one) are compatible with third-party pods. That means that you have to buy Nespresso-branded pods for your machine. While these sleeves aren't cheap (thus can nullify the seemingly low price of this machine), the good news is that the Vertuo pods come in many great flavors, and there is a variety for everyone.
9. De'Longhi Magnifica Evo
De'Longhi is one of the most high-end espresso machine makers, and many of its machines come with hefty price tags and are comparatively more challenging to use, especially for an espresso novice. The Magnifica Evo, however, is a good middle-ground machine for someone looking for a fully automated espresso machine that doesn't cost an arm and a leg. This model has many of the same features as the Brevilles, including the 9-bar extraction, but with slightly fewer beverage options to choose from. It comes with seven pre-programmed drinks, including cappuccinos, espressos, and hot or iced coffees. Another feature that comes in handy is the built-in ground coffee funnel, which allows you to use pre-ground coffee instead of defaulting to the beans in the hopper. You also don't have to hover over your machine or wait to steam your milk; just select your beverage from the touchscreen and walk away, then come back to a tasty, well-brewed coffee beverage or shot.
Reviewers rave about the quality of foam and coffee that they get from the machine, and appreciate that they have to do very little work to get it. Other folks who have owned other De'Longhi machines happily report that the Magnifica Evo runs quieter than their other machines and produces better shots. All in all, this is a great, mid-range option for folks looking to just tap-and-go when it comes to their morning coffee.
Methodology
As an espresso and coffee lover myself, I know the importance of having a reliable machine. And, as someone who's constantly on the move, I understand the importance of having an espresso maker that's simple to use and can churn out quality drinks without too much legwork required. Whether you're an espresso newbie or don't want to put too much thought into your drink, you're bound to find a model on this list that suits both you and your needs. I made a point to include a range of different machines with different capabilities, ranging from semi-automatic to fully automatic machines, as I wanted to cover the broad swath of options on the market. I also chose items across an array of prices, since not everyone wants to drop $1,000 on an espresso machine, while some folks might be more apt to spend more on a machine that boasts more beverage options and capabilities.
Despite the differences between the models, there are some things that they all have in common. The first is that they are durable, with reviewers reporting that they last several years after purchase, and the other is that they make high-quality coffee. I also wanted to highlight easy-to-operate machines, whether that meant having a simple display, an easy-to-follow manual, or instructional videos. I relied on my own personal experience for some of these machines, as I have owned several over the years, but also consulted recommendations and reviews from folks who have purchased each one.