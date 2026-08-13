Not Tuna Or Salmon — Trader Joe's Shoppers Love This Overlooked Canned Seafood

Tinned seafood has become quite the hot item in recent years — from sardines to salmon, everyone seems to be adding this canned protein to their shopping carts. Many grocery stores offer a variety of canned fish you can buy. Some of the more popular kinds of fish, like tuna and sardines, fly off the shelves faster than others, but there's one tinned seafood that Trader Joe's shoppers believe deserves more credit: the canned Calamari Pieces in Olive Oil.

Canned calamari may not have been at the top of your grocery list before, but it's certainly a fish you should be keeping in your pantry. Trader Joe's shoppers began noticing this item on the shelves in 2024, and it's gained a following since its release. This item features pieces of Humboldt squid, caught from from the Spanish coast, that are marinated in olive oil and salt. The calamari is tender with a mild yet salty flavor, and one can will cost you about $4.50.

According to customers, this calamari is the ultimate bang for your buck. As one Redditor wrote about the item, "Love that it is in olive oil, it was on the saltier side (which is my preference), and it was perfect to eat as a snack right out of the can with some chopsticks." With 17 grams of protein, shoppers say this hearty tinned seafood is a must-buy.