Give Cheesy Scrambled Eggs A Delicious Mexican Twist With One Pantry Staple
Are you looking to rev up the flavor of your everyday scrambled eggs and cheese? While you can certainly give scrambled eggs more depth and protein by using an unexpected cheese like blue cheese, shredded varieties like cheddar, mozzarella, and Monterey Jack better complement additional mix-ins. That being said, for a morning meal that's sure to please, consider upgrading your next batch of cheesy scrambled eggs with broken or crushed tortilla chips.
Among the many scrambled egg dishes enjoyed around the world, tortilla chips mixed with scrambled eggs are similar to Mexican migas, a dish that developed as a cheap and filling meal made with tortillas. (There are also Spanish and Portuguese versions made with stale bread.) Fortunately, there are a few different ways you can prepare a modern variation of migas at home. Since migas translates to crumbs in Spanish, the two primary ingredients of the original, resourceful dish are scrambled eggs and leftover strips or pieces of tortillas. You can easily adapt this recipe by using leftover tortilla chips from your pantry.
Using them adds an earthy, savory flavor to cheesy scrambled eggs and gives the dish a heartier texture. To keep it simple, use broken tortilla chips and incorporate them into your eggs once they begin to firm up and cook over your stove. Add some shredded cheese to the mix and then remove the pan from the heat just as the eggs start to set.
Delicious ways to upgrade your next migas-inspired breakfast
You can use either thin or thick tortilla chips for this dish, but keep in mind that thicker chips may work better if you want them to retain some of their crunchy texture. Just remember to break them up before cooking, so they're easier to eat. Add them at the same time you add the shredded cheese, removing your pan from the heat as the cheese starts to melt. The residual heat from the eggs will melt the cheese and soften the chips just enough without turning them soggy.
To boost the flavor and heft of this unique breakfast, consider sauteing some chopped veggies in your skillet before pouring in your eggs, like onion, bell pepper, and diced jalapeño for extra heat. Even better, take things up a notch and give your scrambled eggs 10x more flavor by including a rich Mexican meat like chorizo. Or, use regular breakfast sausage or chopped bacon. Just make sure to drain off any excess oil before pouring in your eggs. Creating a robust base with veggies and your favorite breakfast meat takes this dish to a whole new level. When serving, try topping this tasty meal with sour cream, a good sprinkle of cotija cheese, chopped green onions, and five-ingredient pico de gallo.