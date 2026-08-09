Give Cheesy Scrambled Eggs A Delicious Mexican Twist With One Pantry Staple

Are you looking to rev up the flavor of your everyday scrambled eggs and cheese? While you can certainly give scrambled eggs more depth and protein by using an unexpected cheese like blue cheese, shredded varieties like cheddar, mozzarella, and Monterey Jack better complement additional mix-ins. That being said, for a morning meal that's sure to please, consider upgrading your next batch of cheesy scrambled eggs with broken or crushed tortilla chips.

Among the many scrambled egg dishes enjoyed around the world, tortilla chips mixed with scrambled eggs are similar to Mexican migas, a dish that developed as a cheap and filling meal made with tortillas. (There are also Spanish and Portuguese versions made with stale bread.) Fortunately, there are a few different ways you can prepare a modern variation of migas at home. Since migas translates to crumbs in Spanish, the two primary ingredients of the original, resourceful dish are scrambled eggs and leftover strips or pieces of tortillas. You can easily adapt this recipe by using leftover tortilla chips from your pantry.

Using them adds an earthy, savory flavor to cheesy scrambled eggs and gives the dish a heartier texture. To keep it simple, use broken tortilla chips and incorporate them into your eggs once they begin to firm up and cook over your stove. Add some shredded cheese to the mix and then remove the pan from the heat just as the eggs start to set.