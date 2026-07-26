Give Scrambled Eggs 10x Better Flavor By Adding This Rich Mexican Meat

Whether you prefer your scrambled eggs extra fluffy with big, American-style curds, or you like to mix things up with scrambles from around the globe, it's always a good idea to ramp up the vibrant flavors. And Mexican cuisine certainly has a reputation for delivering those in spades. If you're tired of plain scrambled eggs, add some Mexican chorizo for a touch of boldness that your taste buds will love.

Mexican chorizo — not to be confused with Spanish chorizo, which is typically found sliced, cured, and added to tapas and charcuterie boards — is often enjoyed in breakfast tacos for a mouth-watering snack. At a Mexican breakfast table, it's called chorizo con huevos, and it's a classic dish. The sausage is usually heavily spiced and seasoned with vinegar and chiles. To boost the flavor of your eggs, it's best to use chorizo as the base so that the eggs can absorb its flavors. Cook the sausage over medium heat so the meat renders its tasty fat without browning too quickly. From there, you can add whisked eggs and scramble them in the pan with the chorizo. You can then build out the flavors to your liking with additional seasonings, or let the chorizo do all the heavy lifting, since it's already well seasoned.