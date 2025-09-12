Give Scrambled Eggs More Depth Of Flavor And Protein With This Unexpected Cheese

Scrambled eggs are always a great way to start your day. While there are many ways you can upgrade your eggs with additives, there's nothing like a cheesy scrambled egg. Not only does the cheese create a creamy texture, it also adds extra protein to your breakfast. While you can go the traditional route with cheddar or American, there is one cheese that adds a unique and surprising flavor that transform your eggs: blue cheese.

Blue cheese has a number of unexpected uses; adding them to scrambled eggs is one that works surprisingly well because blue cheese is pungent, slightly salty, and has a sharpness that pairs nicely when cooked with eggs. Blue cheese melts differently than other cheeses because of its texture, but it becomes creamy and even more distinct when melted down. While this cheese is typically used on steaks or burgers, adding it to your breakfast routine can make the morning feel all the more gourmet. Blue cheese may be an acquired taste, but this combination might just convince your palate.