Give Scrambled Eggs More Depth Of Flavor And Protein With This Unexpected Cheese
Scrambled eggs are always a great way to start your day. While there are many ways you can upgrade your eggs with additives, there's nothing like a cheesy scrambled egg. Not only does the cheese create a creamy texture, it also adds extra protein to your breakfast. While you can go the traditional route with cheddar or American, there is one cheese that adds a unique and surprising flavor that transform your eggs: blue cheese.
Blue cheese has a number of unexpected uses; adding them to scrambled eggs is one that works surprisingly well because blue cheese is pungent, slightly salty, and has a sharpness that pairs nicely when cooked with eggs. Blue cheese melts differently than other cheeses because of its texture, but it becomes creamy and even more distinct when melted down. While this cheese is typically used on steaks or burgers, adding it to your breakfast routine can make the morning feel all the more gourmet. Blue cheese may be an acquired taste, but this combination might just convince your palate.
How to incorporate blue cheese into scrambled eggs
There is more than one way to add blue cheese to your scrambled eggs. Either buy the blue cheese as a block and grate it yourself, or buy the pre-crumbled kind for less work. When it's time for breakfast, cook the eggs in a pan until they're nearly done, then add the blue cheese as the final step. You can add the cheese on its own and have it be the star of the show, or, if you're looking for extra flavor, bacon makes a great additive; the saltiness helps cut the richness of the cheese while also adding a crunchy texture. Serve your scrambled eggs alone, on a piece of toast, or with a dollop of mascarpone for extra creaminess.
There are a number of secrets for making the best scrambled eggs, and blue cheese needs to be added to the list. It's tangy, rich, and contains 6 grams of protein per ounce, so it's perfect for anyone looking for extra protein in their breakfast. You could even sprinkle fresh basil or chives on top for added flavor and a visually appealing touch. Whichever way you choose to eat your blue cheese scrambled eggs, you won't be disappointed with the outcome.