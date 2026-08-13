The Hands-Down Best Time To Plant Onions In Your Garden

Onions are great vegetables to grow, even for beginners, and for much of the United States, the best time to plant most types of onions is in early spring when the ground has thawed. More specifically, it's in the cooler months such as March or April that many crops grown for their roots — such as onions — tend to thrive. But it helps to understand this a bit more intuitively, rather than circling a particular date on the calendar. The idea is that the ground should be workable rather than frozen. Onion seed germination becomes more reliable once soil temperatures rise above 40 degrees Fahrenheit. (Onions can germinate in colder conditions than this, but the process may be a little slower or stunted.)

If you're reading this at a time when spring is already a distant memory, there is still good news — some varieties of onions are specifically grown as overwintering onions. What that means is that they're planted late in the season so that they survive the winter, and resume growing the following spring. In some parts of the country, such as in Utah, these can be seeded around mid-to-late August for a harvest in June or July the following year.