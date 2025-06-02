The Game-Changing Veggie That Turns The Volume Way Up On Salad

Pickled red onions are made by soaking thinly sliced red onions in a vinegar solution, often with a little sugar, salt, and sometimes spices like peppercorns or garlic. You can buy them at most grocery stores, but making your own is easy and allows you to control the flavor. Use a basic quick-pickle recipe (one part vinegar to one part water, a spoonful of sugar, a pinch of salt), and in about an hour, your onions will be ready to roll.

Once prepped, moderation is key. Start with a forkful scattered on top of your salad. Their sharpness goes a long way, so don't want them to dominate. They pair well with creamy elements—think goat cheese, avocado, or a tahini dressing. Tossed with roasted sweet potatoes or quinoa, they offer contrast and brightness that's not overpowering.

Flavor-wise, they hit a rare high note of sweet, tangy, and just a little pungent, balancing out earthy greens or heavier proteins like grilled chicken or steak. If you are making a grain bowl or power salad, pickled onions slide in like a natural amplifier.

While they aren't exclusive to any one cuisine, pickled red onions have long been a staple in Mexican dishes (try them on cochinita pibil or tacos) to the Middle East and India, where pickled vegetables are served as palate-refreshing sides. Their popularity in cafés and salad bars in these regions isn't an accident—they are low-effort, high-impact, and wildly adaptable.

So the next time your salad feels sleepy, add some pickled red onions. It's not just garnish, but a salad wake-up call. A reminder that one bite-sized ingredient can make everything else shine just a little brighter.