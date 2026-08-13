Give Uncrustables Better Flavor And Texture By Adding This Sweet Ingredient
If peanut butter and jelly is the best invention since sliced bread, Uncrustables are the best invention since peanut butter and jelly. Taking this childhood favorite to the next level, Smucker's solved the problem of kids asking for the crusts to be cut off their sandwiches by removing them before they even hit grocery store shelves. The results are small, round pockets of peanut butter and jelly (or fruit, or chocolate, depending on what your favorite Uncrustables flavor is) surrounded by pillowy layers of classic white sandwich bread.
These tasty, sugary little snacks are delicious right from the fridge or freezer, but they're practically begging to be air-fried in butter and cinnamon sugar first, especially since the best classic PB&Js come from the air fryer. Think crispy, toasted exteriors and creamy, fruity interiors reminiscent of fresh, jelly-filled donuts with a sweet, warmly spicy outer shell that takes all the flavors inside to the next level. The best part is this whole process takes just minutes.
Air-fried from frozen, Uncrustables take about seven minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit to reach the perfect consistency. A dab of butter or olive oil on the outside helps them develop the perfect golden, crispy texture, and helps the delicious cinnamon sugar stick to the outside of the miniature sandwich. You can also use this delicious technique with Aldi's store-brand Uncrustable dupe that some think is even better, or on homemade Uncrustables for a more budget-friendly treat.
No air fryer? Pan-fried is just as delicious
If you don't have an air fryer, or just don't feel like preheating it, don't worry — you can also pan-fry cinnamon sugar-dusted Uncrustables with delicious results. They're just as crisp as the air-fried version, but slightly oilier from being partially submerged. However, if you're in the mood for something fairly decadent, this might be a plus. Just add enough cooking oil to your pan that the little sandwiches can float and flip easily, and make sure it's sizzling hot before you start frying. Otherwise, the Uncrustables absorb too much oil and become spongy rather than crisp.
A minute or two on each side should be plenty to crisp the bread, caramelize the sugar, and make the interior uniformly warm and gooey. Unlike the air-fried version, you should drain excess oil from your little sandwiches on a thick layer of paper towels. This helps protect their texture by preventing them from absorbing that excess oil. If you'd like even more indulgent sweetness, this is a good time to dust them with powdered sugar or drizzle them with chocolate syrup, at which point you may want to eat them with a fork.
Air- or pan-fried, these crispy little pockets of joy are also delicious garnished with chopped fresh strawberries or bananas, drizzled with hot honey, or even sprinkled with crumbled, salty bacon. With just a little time and creativity, these simple snacks easily become an indulgent treat.