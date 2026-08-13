Give Uncrustables Better Flavor And Texture By Adding This Sweet Ingredient

If peanut butter and jelly is the best invention since sliced bread, Uncrustables are the best invention since peanut butter and jelly. Taking this childhood favorite to the next level, Smucker's solved the problem of kids asking for the crusts to be cut off their sandwiches by removing them before they even hit grocery store shelves. The results are small, round pockets of peanut butter and jelly (or fruit, or chocolate, depending on what your favorite Uncrustables flavor is) surrounded by pillowy layers of classic white sandwich bread.

These tasty, sugary little snacks are delicious right from the fridge or freezer, but they're practically begging to be air-fried in butter and cinnamon sugar first, especially since the best classic PB&Js come from the air fryer. Think crispy, toasted exteriors and creamy, fruity interiors reminiscent of fresh, jelly-filled donuts with a sweet, warmly spicy outer shell that takes all the flavors inside to the next level. The best part is this whole process takes just minutes.

Air-fried from frozen, Uncrustables take about seven minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit to reach the perfect consistency. A dab of butter or olive oil on the outside helps them develop the perfect golden, crispy texture, and helps the delicious cinnamon sugar stick to the outside of the miniature sandwich. You can also use this delicious technique with Aldi's store-brand Uncrustable dupe that some think is even better, or on homemade Uncrustables for a more budget-friendly treat.