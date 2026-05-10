Make The Best PB&J Sandwich Of Your Life With This Easy Extra Step

The peanut butter in a PB&J is usually a pasty layer that sticks to the roof of your mouth. But when it is heated, it becomes much more fluid and melts into the bread in a way that's more indulgent, sort of like the filling in a bakery pastry versus just a cold and thick spread. It's especially delicious if you use crunchy peanut butter because you'll get those little fragrant, toasty bites of warm peanut throughout. Then the jelly goes through an even bigger change. Once heated, it becomes quite loose and syrup-y. The jam will also have a brighter flavor once heated, so it has a different taste and texture to the one you eat cold from the fridge. And while the filling gets gooey, the bread slices will crisp up, making the entire PB&J feel just so much superior.

Once you're sold on air frying, there are even more steps you can take here to elevate your PB&J. Adding just a thin layer of butter on the outside can help the bread mimimic the crispiness of a grilled cheese. You can also swap out standard jelly for a citrus-based marmalade to give it a bitter, sharper flavor, or even add a drizzle of hot honey or a pinch of flaky salt to bring in some savory notes. And if savory is your jam (pun intended), you can give your peanut butter and jelly an even more savory boost by adding in a smear of miso paste. None of these little tweaks will stop it from being the PB&J of your childhood, but it'll just feel more like a hot indulgent dessert than the lunchbox staple you've had a hundred times before.