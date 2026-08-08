Where Does Walmart's Lettuce Come From?

When you're browsing the produce section at Walmart, there are plenty of leafy greens to choose from. If you've ever wondered where, exactly, the lettuce that sits on the store shelf under the mister comes from, the answer isn't exactly straightforward. Some of Walmart's lettuce, including the lettuce used in its Marketside brand bagged salad, comes from Taylor Farms, a supplier that has historically sourced lettuce from central Mexico, the United States, and Canada — though, as of August 2026, Taylor Farms has temporarily suspended production in central Mexico. (Some of the lettuce sold at Costco also comes from Taylor Farms). Walmart also sells lettuce from Little Leaf Farms, a brand that sources lettuce from Massachusetts and Pennsylvania.

Whole iceberg lettuce heads sold at Walmart are grown in the United States, according to Walmart's website. Tanimura & Antle is a Walmart lettuce supplier that sells romaine lettuce and other products under the brand Farm Fresh. Its lettuce is grown in California, Arizona, and Tennessee (the company's website even offers a real-time map that shows you which growing regions are active). Knowing where your food comes from can be helpful, especially when it comes to safety recalls. Let's take a look at why knowing where your lettuce was grown can be so useful for food safety.