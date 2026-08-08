Where Does Walmart's Lettuce Come From?
When you're browsing the produce section at Walmart, there are plenty of leafy greens to choose from. If you've ever wondered where, exactly, the lettuce that sits on the store shelf under the mister comes from, the answer isn't exactly straightforward. Some of Walmart's lettuce, including the lettuce used in its Marketside brand bagged salad, comes from Taylor Farms, a supplier that has historically sourced lettuce from central Mexico, the United States, and Canada — though, as of August 2026, Taylor Farms has temporarily suspended production in central Mexico. (Some of the lettuce sold at Costco also comes from Taylor Farms). Walmart also sells lettuce from Little Leaf Farms, a brand that sources lettuce from Massachusetts and Pennsylvania.
Whole iceberg lettuce heads sold at Walmart are grown in the United States, according to Walmart's website. Tanimura & Antle is a Walmart lettuce supplier that sells romaine lettuce and other products under the brand Farm Fresh. Its lettuce is grown in California, Arizona, and Tennessee (the company's website even offers a real-time map that shows you which growing regions are active). Knowing where your food comes from can be helpful, especially when it comes to safety recalls. Let's take a look at why knowing where your lettuce was grown can be so useful for food safety.
Concerned about Walmart lettuce recalls? Why knowing where you food comes from matters
Food recalls happen from time to time, and understanding where your lettuce was grown from can be helpful in those moments. Produce recalls are relatively common, as the process of growing, harvesting, and transporting fruits and vegetables leaves them susceptible to bacteria and other pathogens (one of the worst vegetable recalls in US history actually sent hundreds of people to the hospital). Knowing where the Walmart-purchased greens in your fridge were grown can help you determine whether they're safe to eat or if they're recalled food products that you need to dispose of safely. Food safety issues are often narrowed down to a particular growing region or production facility, so the more specifics you have about where your lettuce (or other product) came from, the better.
If you've purchased lettuce at Walmart and are unsure of whether the product has been recalled, you can check the Food and Drug Administration's website for the latest information on food safety announcements. Typically, recalls include specific batches of affected products, so you can learn whether your particular container of lettuce — or other recalled product — is still safe to eat. You can reach out to the customer service desk at Walmart for a refund if a product you purchased was recalled by the FDA.