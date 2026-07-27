Where Does Costco's Lettuce Come From?

When you're browsing the produce section at Costco and looking for salad greens, you've got a ton of options, including pre-packaged salad kits and clamshell containers of lettuce. If you've ever wondered exactly where the lettuce you buy at Costco comes from, there are a few different answers. Some of the lettuce sold at Costco is grown in Hawaii. Other types of lettuce, including that used in products from packaged salad brands (like Taylor Farms) sold at Costco come from a variety of places, including Florida, Georgia, and Mexico.

Knowing where your food comes from is smart, especially when it comes to food safety. If you want to know more about where your Costco packaged lettuce came from, take a look at the back of the bag to double-check (and be sure you're not making a common bagged salad-buying mistake, by the way). You might be able to find the country where the lettuce came from listed on the packaging; for example, it may say that it was sourced from Mexico and processed in the United States.

You can also check Costco's website for more information about sourcing, but the information is sometimes a bit vague. For example, when we checked out the product listing for organic romaine hearts on Costco's same-day delivery website, we simply found information that the product is "sourced from USA or Mexico."