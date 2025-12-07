One Of The Worst Vegetable Recalls In US History Sent Hundreds To The Hospital In 26 States

For many, the most surprising aspect of the 2006 recall wasn't that an E. coli outbreak of that scale took place — it was the fact it originated in something as seemingly benign as spinach. After all, some of the most notorious E. coli outbreaks have been tied to beef; perhaps the most infamous of which was the 1993 Jack in the Box outbreak, which also resulted in several deaths.

But how does spinach become contaminated with bacteria, and what makes the bacteria so dangerous? The root cause, literally, of E. coli infection in spinach, lettuce, and other fruits and veggies is that E. coli usually makes its way into plants via soil. If soil is exposed to animal excrement or water that has been contaminated with bacteria, the plant absorbs the bacteria and becomes unsafe to eat. Now, most strains of E. coli aren't all that dangerous, but there are a few strains that can — and do — cause severe illness.

Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) are more severe. Shiga toxins can cause bleeding, harm the body's vascular system, and can damage the kidneys. The strain of E. coli found in the 2006 spinach recall was O157:H7, a STEC strain behind both the Jack in the Box recall and the 2024 McDonald's E. coli outbreak (which was caused by onions and not beef, by the way).