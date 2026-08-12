The Hershey's Canned Treat Fans Wish Would Return

Some of us are old enough to remember when all sodas came in glass bottles, grocery stores had a community coupon bin, and Hershey's Syrup came in a can. We also might politely decline to disclose our real age. What matters is that once upon a time, Hershey's chocolate syrup was canned, and we remember those days fondly, along with the disappointment we felt when the company ditched the can for the "more convenient" plastic bottle.

Fans of the canned stuff have taken to the internet since the can disappeared around 2017 to lament the food world's loss. Many Redditors seem to agree with one user, who commented, "Hershey's syrup in the can tasted better than in the plastic bottle." One disappointed Redditor laments no longer being able to make their grandmother's recipe for Hershey's Syrup brownies, which calls for a pound of canned Hershey's syrup (though some users on Facebook are willing to try the modern stuff). Another user added, "The canned version seemed a lot thicker than the bottled version. The bottled syrup seems a lot sweeter, but that could be me." Other users on the thread say the same thing.

There could be something to that. A vintage can from the '60s lists sugar, water, and cocoa first, while modern bottles start with high-fructose and/or regular corn syrup, and a change like that could feasibly affect the flavor and (more likely) texture. The corn syrup and bottle debut did coincide, roughly, and while there's no evidence they happened at the same time, consumers who hadn't seen the can in a while might notice that difference.