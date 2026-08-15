Order Your McDonald's Egg McMuffin Norwegian Style For A Heartier Breakfast

McDonald's breakfast sandwiches appear on the chain's menus in locations across the world, but sometimes the versions available in different countries are a bit different from what you'll get at home. While these variations are one of the reasons you don't want to skip your favorite fast food restaurants abroad, they also inspire us to change up the original version back at home. So, true to foodie form, McDonald's fans found ways to hack the Egg McMuffin using inspo from the McMuffin that appears on McDonald's menus in Norway, the McMuffin Deluxe. This version swaps the Canadian bacon for a beef patty and stacks lettuce, tomato, and a dollop of McFeast sauce on top of the egg and cheese.

Here in the U.S., you can request most of the additional ingredients when you order or add your own extras at home. You'll have to put in some work for the McFeast Sauce — more on that in a bit. The only other hitch is the timing. The McDonald's breakfast menu isn't served all day, and once the breakfast menu stops, the regular menu is rolled out. While franchisees have the option to overlap their menus, there is no guarantee you'll be able to get the beef patty to add to your Egg McMuffin during breakfast hours. In that case, you can always order your McMuffin near the end of the breakfast hours and wait until the lunch menu starts. If your location doesn't sell individual beef patties (this option isn't listed on the chain's official menu) then just order a hamburger and harvest the meat for a Norwegian-style breakfast hack.