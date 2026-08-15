Order Your McDonald's Egg McMuffin Norwegian Style For A Heartier Breakfast
McDonald's breakfast sandwiches appear on the chain's menus in locations across the world, but sometimes the versions available in different countries are a bit different from what you'll get at home. While these variations are one of the reasons you don't want to skip your favorite fast food restaurants abroad, they also inspire us to change up the original version back at home. So, true to foodie form, McDonald's fans found ways to hack the Egg McMuffin using inspo from the McMuffin that appears on McDonald's menus in Norway, the McMuffin Deluxe. This version swaps the Canadian bacon for a beef patty and stacks lettuce, tomato, and a dollop of McFeast sauce on top of the egg and cheese.
Here in the U.S., you can request most of the additional ingredients when you order or add your own extras at home. You'll have to put in some work for the McFeast Sauce — more on that in a bit. The only other hitch is the timing. The McDonald's breakfast menu isn't served all day, and once the breakfast menu stops, the regular menu is rolled out. While franchisees have the option to overlap their menus, there is no guarantee you'll be able to get the beef patty to add to your Egg McMuffin during breakfast hours. In that case, you can always order your McMuffin near the end of the breakfast hours and wait until the lunch menu starts. If your location doesn't sell individual beef patties (this option isn't listed on the chain's official menu) then just order a hamburger and harvest the meat for a Norwegian-style breakfast hack.
The Egg McMuffin is a great item to hack for breakfast lovers
The Egg McMuffin breakfast sandwich is iconic, and it hasn't changed much since it was first introduced. What you may not be familiar with is the McFeast sauce that is on Norway's McMuffin Deluxe. McFeast Sauce, which is also found on the Norwegian version of the Filet-O-Fish, is a combination of ketchup, mustard, and McChicken Sauce, which also is not familiar to the U.S. market. According to the McDonald's Australia menu, McChicken sauce is mayonnaise with a dash of vinegar, salt, and sugar. To get the McFeast sauce for your own hacked version of a Norwegian-style Egg McMuffin, you'll have to mix all of these ingredients together to make your sauce.
McDonald's has tried out a few special versions of its own, like the Egg White Delight McMuffin for a healthier option, and the Spicy McMuffin, which was brought out for the sandwich's 50th anniversary and included the chain's Spicy Pepper sauce. While these items, like the ever-popular McRib, have come and gone (and may or may not return again), the McMuffin Deluxe is a staple on the Norwegian menu, not a "special" item. As to whether you'll ever see a genuine one the menu in the U.S., no one can say, so for now you'll have to keep hacking it and keep your eyes peeled.