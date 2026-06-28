Make Your McDonald's Filet-O-Fish 20x Better And Order It Norwegian Style

McFeast sauce isn't one single sauce. Instead, it's a three-condiment combination: ketchup, mustard, and McDonald's McChicken sauce. It's been available on various international menus, but it doesn't have a home in the U.S.

The U.S. has a number of sauces for dipping chicken, but it doesn't offer McChicken sauce. Based on the ingredients list from McDonald's Australia, McChicken sauce is a blend of mayonnaise, just a small hint of tangy vinegar, plus a minimal amount of other ingredients, such as salt and sugar. With that said, there's a way to add McFeast Sauce to your Filet-O-Fish and turn it into a Fish McFeast.

Ask for ketchup, mustard, and mayonnaise on your Filet-O-Fish, along with all of the other toppings on the Fish McFeast. When you get home, add a splash of white or red wine vinegar to the condiments already there, and sprinkle on a little salt and sugar. Suddenly, you have a tasty Fish McFeast. The vinegar's tang is the most important part, so if you want to keep it as simple as possible, skip the salt and sugar and just add a splash of vinegar.