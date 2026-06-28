Make Your McDonald's Filet-O-Fish 20x Better And Order It Norwegian Style
In the United States, the McDonald's Filet-O-Fish is nothing short of iconic. The sandwich's history began as a way of offering a meatless option to those taking part in Lent, but it's remained a menu staple since its introduction in the 1960s. There are a few unique ways to hack the Filet-O-Fish, but there's one you probably haven't tried yet: the Fish McFeast, a popular sandwich at McDonald's locations in Norway.
The Norwegian sandwich contains the bun, the crispy fish fillet, and the processed cheese slice, similarly to the U.S. version. But it's also topped with lettuce, tomato, chopped onion, pickles, and McFeast Sauce — no tartar sauce to be found. For the most part, these are simple switches, and you can add almost all of these, as well as remove the tartar sauce, by ordering through the app or in-store. The only problem is that U.S. McDonald's locations don't offer McFeast sauce. If you're dedicated to making this swap, though, there is a workaround.
How to get McFeast sauce on your McDonald's Filet-O-Fish
McFeast sauce isn't one single sauce. Instead, it's a three-condiment combination: ketchup, mustard, and McDonald's McChicken sauce. It's been available on various international menus, but it doesn't have a home in the U.S.
The U.S. has a number of sauces for dipping chicken, but it doesn't offer McChicken sauce. Based on the ingredients list from McDonald's Australia, McChicken sauce is a blend of mayonnaise, just a small hint of tangy vinegar, plus a minimal amount of other ingredients, such as salt and sugar. With that said, there's a way to add McFeast Sauce to your Filet-O-Fish and turn it into a Fish McFeast.
Ask for ketchup, mustard, and mayonnaise on your Filet-O-Fish, along with all of the other toppings on the Fish McFeast. When you get home, add a splash of white or red wine vinegar to the condiments already there, and sprinkle on a little salt and sugar. Suddenly, you have a tasty Fish McFeast. The vinegar's tang is the most important part, so if you want to keep it as simple as possible, skip the salt and sugar and just add a splash of vinegar.