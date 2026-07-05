It Was On McDonald's Menu For 7 Years — The Egg McMuffin Fans Wish Would Return
We don't normally think of McDonald's as a destination for healthier options, but the fast-food giant has introduced several items marketed as lighter choices over the years. The menu has featured everything from grilled chicken sandwiches to oatmeal and the Fruit N' Yogurt Parfait, but few items inspire quite as much nostalgia as the Egg White Delight McMuffin. Considered one of the forgotten fast-food breakfast items that people remember fondly, it was introduced to the menu in 2013 as a lighter version of the Egg McMuffin. Egg whites replaced the traditional folded egg, yellow American cheese was swapped out for white American cheese, and it was served on an English muffin with extra-lean Canadian bacon. Clocking in at just 250 calories, it was marketed as a healthier, lower-calorie version of the regular Egg McMuffin.
It was only on the official national menu for five years, and then it lingered for another few years at franchise locations before disappearing from every McDonald's in 2020. While it never became a permanent fixture, its run reflects a broader era of McDonald's experimenting with lighter breakfast options before eventually scaling many of them back.
Why McDonald's Took This Breakfast Sandwich Off the Menu
While the Egg White Delight had a loyal fan base, the sandwich wasn't actually popular enough to sustain its presence on the menu. Former McDonald's corporate chef Mike Haracz explained in a TikTok video that demand didn't justify stocking ingredients like egg whites and white American cheese, especially since these items weren't used across the rest of the breakfast menu. So when McDonald's simplified operations during the pandemic, more niche menu items such as this healthy alternative to the classic McDonald's breakfast sandwich were among the first to go.
But despite the lack of orders to justify keeping it, fans haven't forgotten the sandwich, with several users on Reddit lamenting the sandwich's disappearance. And while the Egg McMuffin will forever remain one of the chain's signature breakfast items, the Egg White Delight showed there was at least some appetite for lighter options. And I would wager that in today's protein-obsessed culture, an egg white muffin would go over well, but whether McDonald's ever decides to revive it is anyone's guess. Not every discontinued menu item disappears from customers' memories when it disappears from the drive-thru.