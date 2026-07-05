It Was On McDonald's Menu For 7 Years — The Egg McMuffin Fans Wish Would Return

We don't normally think of McDonald's as a destination for healthier options, but the fast-food giant has introduced several items marketed as lighter choices over the years. The menu has featured everything from grilled chicken sandwiches to oatmeal and the Fruit N' Yogurt Parfait, but few items inspire quite as much nostalgia as the Egg White Delight McMuffin. Considered one of the forgotten fast-food breakfast items that people remember fondly, it was introduced to the menu in 2013 as a lighter version of the Egg McMuffin. Egg whites replaced the traditional folded egg, yellow American cheese was swapped out for white American cheese, and it was served on an English muffin with extra-lean Canadian bacon. Clocking in at just 250 calories, it was marketed as a healthier, lower-calorie version of the regular Egg McMuffin.

It was only on the official national menu for five years, and then it lingered for another few years at franchise locations before disappearing from every McDonald's in 2020. While it never became a permanent fixture, its run reflects a broader era of McDonald's experimenting with lighter breakfast options before eventually scaling many of them back.