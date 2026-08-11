Skip The Mayo: The Perfect Potato Salad Starts With This Greek Sauce

Potato salad has long been associated with mayonnaise, but swapping in a famous Greek sauce is a creative way to use tzatziki in your everyday cooking, giving the whole dish a fresher, lighter — not to mention more garlicky — kick. While tzatziki is a staple in Greek cooking, it is usually served as a dip or alongside dishes such as grilled meats and vegetables, not as a salad dressing. Recipes can vary, but it's most often made with Greek yogurt mixed with shredded cucumber, plenty of garlic, olive oil, and fresh herbs like dill or mint. The yogurt easily replicates the creaminess that the mayo normally brings while all the other components add some serious flavor to your potatoes.

And potatoes are exceptionally good at carrying bold flavors such as these. They have a neutral taste that makes them an ideal canvas for bolder ingredients — think of how they pair naturally with the likes of curry spices, mustard, horseradish, bacon, and sour cream in other dishes. And so tzatziki simply takes this same idea in a decidedly Greek direction.