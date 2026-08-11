What Is Thick Soy Sauce And How Is It Different From Regular Soy Sauce?

If you dabble in east Asian cuisines, you're probably aware that there's different types of soy sauce, like light and dark varieties. However, one that you might not be familiar with is thick soy sauce. As the name suggests, it's thick in texture, with a syrup-like consistency a bit like hoisin sauce. Sometimes called "soy paste" although not to be confused with other soy pastes like miso, it's popular in Taiwanese cuisine. You could argue that it's similar to Indonesia's relatively thick soy sauce variety called kecap manis, but that one is sweeter, so strictly speaking, the name refers to the Taiwanese variety.

Thick soy sauce isn't too far removed from its "regular" counterparts: It starts with a soy sauce base, and sugar and thickeners are added. It's worth noting that Taiwanese soy sauce tends to use pre-fermented black soybeans instead of the yellow ones common elsewhere, which gives a richer base flavor even before the sweetening and thickening.

Compared to both "regular" light and dark soy sauces (Taiwan doesn't really differentiate between these versions), you'll notice a sweeter and less-salty taste. While dark soy sauce is sweeter than light, the thick version is sweeter than both. While the thinner versions are used more for seasoning dishes or adding rich notes, the thick version tends to be used more for glazing or dipping.