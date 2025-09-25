Here's What A Flavor-Filled Traditional Taiwanese Breakfast Looks Like

Head out for breakfast in Taiwan, and three things you might encounter are milk, eggs, and donuts — but these elements have very distinct preparations from a classic American morning meal. Chowhound spoke with Darren Chang, chef and co-owner of the Taiwanese Pig and Tiger restaurant in Denver, Colorado. He informed us that soy milk is a key part of the Taiwanese breakfast, and it can be served hot or cold. Soy milk can be sweet, but it can also lean savory by featuring vinegar, scallions, or pickles.

You'll often get soy milk with youtiao, which Chang describes as a fried dough in a long stick-like shape. It's crispy on the outside, with an airy, chewy interior that differs from the sugary cake and yeast donuts in America. For Chang, Taiwanese breakfast, and especially soy milk and youtiao, are the embodiment of simplicity. "It's simple ingredients and simple technique," he said. "It can be light and on-the-go, or a feast to satisfy many. It's no-nonsense and nourishing for the soul."

If you're looking for something heartier, look for the bings, which are pancake-style flatbread dishes. These can include scallion pancakes (cong you bing), and flaky sesame flatbreads or clay oven rolls (shao bing), but perhaps the most common is dan bing. It's a thin, crepe-like omelet, usually rolled up and sliced for quick, easy eating. Like an omelet, all sorts of fillings can be added, such as ham, corn, cheese, scallions, or pork floss (dry, shredded pork).