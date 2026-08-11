The Sheet Pan Mistake That's Ruining Your Roasted Potatoes
Roasted potatoes are so stinkin' good, aren't they? The crispy exterior and fluffy interior are the perfect blend of textures, and the potato as a whole is an amazing vehicle for flavor. They're one of those sides that tend to get polished off fast. If you've got a potato-loving household, it's understandable that you want to cram as many of the tasty little flavor bombs onto your sheet pan as possible. Doing so, however, can be counterproductive. Overcrowding your sheet pan can ruin an otherwise perfect batch of roasted potatoes.
Here's why giving your potatoes plenty of space on the sheet pan is key to getting an ideal crispy-yet-tender result. Potatoes are about 80% water, and water is the enemy of crispy-on-the-outside results. When you roast potatoes, you want them to go through the Maillard reaction — the same chemical process that's responsible for creating a delicious brown crust on a steak. If your potatoes are packed too closely together on your sheet pan, the steam from potatoes can't escape effectively, which can stop you from getting the browned, crispy exteriors you're looking for. You'll want to lay your potatoes out in a single layer, and if you can manage it, don't let any of the pieces touch one another. This gives each chunk of potato the room it needs to let go of steam and get crispy.
More ways to get perfect crispy-on-the-outside, fluffy-on-the-inside roasted potatoes
Giving your potatoes plenty of space is absolutely vital if you're looking for crispy exteriors, but there are a few other steps you can put into practice to maximize the deliciousness of every bite. Choosing the fat for your roasted potatoes carefully can help you maximize flavor and get the crispy edges you want (duck fat is actually a great pick, if you can manage to get your hands on it). You can also crisp up your roasted potatoes by dusting them with a bit of flour from your pantry before you pop them into the oven for a crunch that won't be too far off from a french fry.
If your potatoes are cut into fairly large chunks and you're worried about them coming out undercooked, you may want to use the foil hack — simply cover your roasted potato pan with aluminum foil for most of the cooking time, then remove it for the last 15 minutes or so, allowing your potatoes to get a nice crunch. Remember, no matter how many crispy potato tips and tricks you put to good use, it all starts with giving them room to let off some steam (literally). If your potatoes are at all crowded, it's well worth your while to use a second pan so they all get the breathing room they need to crisp up.