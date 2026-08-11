The Sheet Pan Mistake That's Ruining Your Roasted Potatoes

Roasted potatoes are so stinkin' good, aren't they? The crispy exterior and fluffy interior are the perfect blend of textures, and the potato as a whole is an amazing vehicle for flavor. They're one of those sides that tend to get polished off fast. If you've got a potato-loving household, it's understandable that you want to cram as many of the tasty little flavor bombs onto your sheet pan as possible. Doing so, however, can be counterproductive. Overcrowding your sheet pan can ruin an otherwise perfect batch of roasted potatoes.

Here's why giving your potatoes plenty of space on the sheet pan is key to getting an ideal crispy-yet-tender result. Potatoes are about 80% water, and water is the enemy of crispy-on-the-outside results. When you roast potatoes, you want them to go through the Maillard reaction — the same chemical process that's responsible for creating a delicious brown crust on a steak. If your potatoes are packed too closely together on your sheet pan, the steam from potatoes can't escape effectively, which can stop you from getting the browned, crispy exteriors you're looking for. You'll want to lay your potatoes out in a single layer, and if you can manage it, don't let any of the pieces touch one another. This gives each chunk of potato the room it needs to let go of steam and get crispy.