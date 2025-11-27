What's The Absolute Best Fat To Cook Roasted Potatoes In?

There's something so satisfying about a perfectly roasted potato. The crispy texture, golden hue, and rich flavor from using the right cooking method can be sublime, especially when paired with the right seasonings, such as seen in this recipe for rosemary and garlic roasted potatoes. By adhering to proven techniques, including selecting the optimal cooking fat, you'll be able to achieve nicely prepared spuds every time. To help home cooks prepare flavorful roasted potatoes, we reached out to Tara Bench, cookbook author and blogger at Tara Teaspoon, to discover the best fats to use and to learn how they work.

When it comes to cooking potatoes, fat infuses flavor while crisping the surface, but it also helps the spuds heat up. "Consider all those points, flavor, crisp-potential and smoke point, when choosing a fat for roasting potatoes," Bench suggested. "Some fats handle high heat beautifully, some bring the flavor, and others give you a perfect golden crisp." And in her opinion, the best fat to use is actually two fats, each introduced at different points in the cooking process. "I start with a neutral oil with a high smoke point like canola or avocado oil," Bench explained; this coats the potatoes and helps them crisp. "Halfway through cooking [I] add butter or duck fat for flavor," she said.

Bench feels strongly about duck fat in particular, though. "If you have it and like the richness of duck fat, that is always my preference." Incorporating this savory ingredient in your roasted potatoes will deliver the crunchiest, most flavorful result and turn your potatoes into a heart-healthy side dish.