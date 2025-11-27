What's The Absolute Best Fat To Cook Roasted Potatoes In?
There's something so satisfying about a perfectly roasted potato. The crispy texture, golden hue, and rich flavor from using the right cooking method can be sublime, especially when paired with the right seasonings, such as seen in this recipe for rosemary and garlic roasted potatoes. By adhering to proven techniques, including selecting the optimal cooking fat, you'll be able to achieve nicely prepared spuds every time. To help home cooks prepare flavorful roasted potatoes, we reached out to Tara Bench, cookbook author and blogger at Tara Teaspoon, to discover the best fats to use and to learn how they work.
When it comes to cooking potatoes, fat infuses flavor while crisping the surface, but it also helps the spuds heat up. "Consider all those points, flavor, crisp-potential and smoke point, when choosing a fat for roasting potatoes," Bench suggested. "Some fats handle high heat beautifully, some bring the flavor, and others give you a perfect golden crisp." And in her opinion, the best fat to use is actually two fats, each introduced at different points in the cooking process. "I start with a neutral oil with a high smoke point like canola or avocado oil," Bench explained; this coats the potatoes and helps them crisp. "Halfway through cooking [I] add butter or duck fat for flavor," she said.
Bench feels strongly about duck fat in particular, though. "If you have it and like the richness of duck fat, that is always my preference." Incorporating this savory ingredient in your roasted potatoes will deliver the crunchiest, most flavorful result and turn your potatoes into a heart-healthy side dish.
Tips for adding fat and flavor for perfect roasted potatoes
When it comes to choosing fats, it's important to be cautious of those with a low smoke point. "Some oils and fats with a low smoke point will burn in a hot oven, so smoke point matters; but so does choosing a fat that will taste good, and help the potatoes crisp instead of steam." Tara Bench explained. Fortunately, duck fat is the best of both worlds: It's perfect for optimal crisping and infusing extra savory flavor, and it can handle high heat well. "The added flavorful fat gives that nice richness, crisp edges and soft centers," she said.
There are yet more steps to consider if you'd like to take your roasted potatoes up a flavor notch or two while also improving their texture. One technique is considered the secret for crispy, restaurant-quality roasted potatoes: parboiling your potatoes before roasting them. This will soften the centers and draw out the starch, which will then become exceptionally crisp when roasted. If you'd like to try another method on top of that one, consider smashing your roast potatoes for crispier results. After boiling your spuds, smash them to create more surface area for maximally crispy potatoes. Combined with using a good neutral oil for the initial part of roasting, then adding duck fat to enhance the flavor, these inspired cooking ideas will elevate your roasted potatoes from a humble side to a gourmet dish.