This Triple Dipper Ordering Tip Is Chili's Approved

Chili's has achieved a feat that longtime chain restaurants dream about: becoming relevant and popular with a new generation of diners. And, it largely comes down to social media content hyping up a customizable mash-up called the Triple Dipper. This hugely popular menu item is a mix-and-match combo of three appetizers and corresponding dips. The content it has inspired centers on massive mozzarella cheese pulls and groan-inducing, indulgent starters that content creators often loudly and aggressively gorge themselves on. According to a former Chili's server on TikTok, you can tailor the Triple Dipper to your liking and even order items like fries or Texas fries, that are not specifically listed on the menu, as part of the Triple Dippers offering.

The Triple Dipper lets customers choose from signature Chili's items, like three varieties of mozzarella sticks, wings, Chicken Crispers (that's chicken tenders in non-Chili's speak), southwestern egg rolls, and Big Mouth Bites, which are burger sliders. You also get to pair each appetizer with a sauce, like honey chipotle or ranch. Part of the appeal is trying different sauces with each app as you go for the ultimate choose-your-own-adventure situation.

Don't forget the off-menu option to swap in items like a half-order of Texas fries, which are covered in shredded cheese, bacon, jalapeños, and green onions. In fact, Chili's official TikTok account hyped up these ordering ideas in the comment section: "some awesome tips, let em know!" Former employees and customers seem to agree that top combos are pairing Nashville Hot mozzarella sticks with ranch and Chicken Crispers with honey chipotle sauce.