This Triple Dipper Ordering Tip Is Chili's Approved
Chili's has achieved a feat that longtime chain restaurants dream about: becoming relevant and popular with a new generation of diners. And, it largely comes down to social media content hyping up a customizable mash-up called the Triple Dipper. This hugely popular menu item is a mix-and-match combo of three appetizers and corresponding dips. The content it has inspired centers on massive mozzarella cheese pulls and groan-inducing, indulgent starters that content creators often loudly and aggressively gorge themselves on. According to a former Chili's server on TikTok, you can tailor the Triple Dipper to your liking and even order items like fries or Texas fries, that are not specifically listed on the menu, as part of the Triple Dippers offering.
The Triple Dipper lets customers choose from signature Chili's items, like three varieties of mozzarella sticks, wings, Chicken Crispers (that's chicken tenders in non-Chili's speak), southwestern egg rolls, and Big Mouth Bites, which are burger sliders. You also get to pair each appetizer with a sauce, like honey chipotle or ranch. Part of the appeal is trying different sauces with each app as you go for the ultimate choose-your-own-adventure situation.
Don't forget the off-menu option to swap in items like a half-order of Texas fries, which are covered in shredded cheese, bacon, jalapeños, and green onions. In fact, Chili's official TikTok account hyped up these ordering ideas in the comment section: "some awesome tips, let em know!" Former employees and customers seem to agree that top combos are pairing Nashville Hot mozzarella sticks with ranch and Chicken Crispers with honey chipotle sauce.
New enthusiasm for Chili's
The Triple Dipper craze has reinvigorated Chili's in a massive way. In fact, Chili's shared with NPR that in 2025, Triple Dipper sales accounted for 15 percent of its overall sales, which translates to 41 million Triple Dippers. That's a lot of cheese pulls. In a ranking of Chili's top 11 appetizers, mozzarella sticks came out top followed by boneless wings, with items like southwestern egg rolls and bone-in wings lagging behind.
If you are visiting a Chili's and want the inside scoop on ordering tips and hacks, don't sleep on the Three for Me, which includes a drink, an appetizer, and select entrees. If you are just jonesing for mozzarella sticks, you can make your own at home in the air fryer. But, if you want to be like the cool kids, make it your mission to try (and film?) the Triple Dipper experience at Chili's. Just make sure you are hungry, bring a friend or two, and maybe keep some extra napkins handy for all that sauce.