The Japanese Appetizer At Costco Customers Can't Get Enough Of

If you wander over to the frozen section on your next Costco run, you will likely be plied with tempting food samples, and if you are lucky one of them might be Ajinomoto pork and chicken gyoza. Gyoza are a type of Japanese dumpling that are shaped like a crescent moon and often feature a meat filling. These juicy and meaty parcels cook up in about 10 minutes to reveal supple dumpling skin on top and a distinctive crunchy golden brown bottom that has customers going raving.

It makes sense that these dumplings are striking a chord with American consumers, as Ajinomoto frozen gyoza have been the best-selling dumpling brand in Japan for the past 18 years. Ajinomoto is based in Japan and was founded in 1909. In addition to gyoza, the company sells a wide range of food products from ramen to hondashi soup stock. The brand's pork and chicken gyoza also stands out from other run-of-the-mill offerings because the dumplings are hane-style gyoza, or hanetsuki gyoza. When hanetsuki gyoza, also known as gyoza with wings, are cooked, it creates a crispy and lacy skirt that connects each dumpling's plump edges.