Butter Molds Are The Gorgeous Vintage Trend That Needs To Make An Immediate Comeback

If vinyl records, fanny packs, and leg warmers prove anything, it's that we love recycling old things. Just like pop culture trends, food trends come and go, but some have yet to get the second chance they deserve, like butter molds. Butter used to be beautifully molded and displayed on tables for effect, but nowadays, we just get a boring pat of butter with our food. You might be familiar with the butter lambs that appear on some Catholic tables at Easter, or you might have seen butter-shaped turkeys for Thanksgiving and Christmas trees in December at the grocery store. But the days when they were the norm at the dinner table are long gone. And some of us are suckers for nostalgia and wish they would make a comeback.

Molding butter was a way for 18th and 19th century farmers to leave their mark on the butter they produced so people would know exactly where it came from. Some artisans would use tools to hand-carve it into easily identifiable shapes, while others used molds that would create consistent designs. The molds were typically made from wood or glass and would allow the farmers to create the same designs over and over again. Customers would use them as centerpieces for holiday tables or as elegant additions to the place setting for guests. Today, like Jell-O molds that you don't want to pass up at the thrift store, butter molds can add a personal touch and a dash of sophistication to your table. Vintage molds can be displayed, and if you want a modern version that is easy to work with, there are plenty of options made from modern materials like silicone available at stores and online retailers.