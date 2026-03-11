Turn Kitchenware Into Bold Decor With One Vintage Thrift Find

So often, a trip to the thrift store yields nothing but knickknacks and tchotchkes that tend to turn into household detritus. After all, how many silver plated butter dishes can one possibly fit in the kitchen cabinet? However, there might yet be one vintage treasure lurking on these shelves that is apt for use as kitchen decor: copper molds.

Throughout history, gelatin-based dishes have held a special place in the world of cuisine. Once, Jell-O salads were a chic status symbol, but over the years they became a middle class staple, and then a kitschy symbol of faded food fashions. During the middle of the 20th century when gelatinous dishes (sweet, savory, and bizarre, such as the atrocious potato Jell-O salad) were all the rage, there were a variety of creative and beautiful gelatin molds in which to shape them, many of which were copper.

These days, you can find copper Jell-O molds at pretty much any thrift shop. And though you may not want to try your hand at aspics (or the best-kept-vintage jellied hamburger), these molds make lovely kitchen decor. Not only will the gorgeous color of the copper give your space a touch of sophistication (without the steep price tags of copper hardware or sinks), but it will also give your kitchen a cozy, vintage aesthetic that still manages to feel fresh. These three-dimensional molds make great wall decor, and you can even make an accent wall out of them once you've put together a decent collection.