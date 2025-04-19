The Traditional Origins Of The Butter Lamb

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's perhaps no holiday that represents spring more iconically than Easter. Though its origins are decidedly Christian, in the secular world, Easter is most associated with egg hunts and adorable bunny rabbits, many of them in chocolate form. In fact, the holiday provides ample opportunity to turn confections into critters, though many have a different Easter treat of choice: the butter lamb.

If you've never heard of a butter lamb, you probably didn't grow up in Buffalo, New York, or those areas in the American Midwest with large Polish populations. It is exactly what it sounds like: a little wavy-coated lamb molded out of butter, which you could then use to spread on pancakes or bread. In certain parts of the country, the butter lamb is often found at the center of the Easter feast for Catholic families of Polish, Russian, and Slovenian ancestry. As Easter marks the end of the Lenten season (as well as the arrival of spring), it's customary to celebrate by eating lots of eggs, meat, and dairy, including butter.

Unlike the more mysterious origins of Easter candy baskets, butter lambs can be traced back quite clearly to Eastern European Catholic traditions, which were then carried over to the U.S. via immigration. As these lambs are a Christian symbol meant to represent the sacrifice of Jesus Christ (called the "Lamb of God" in scripture), they frequently found their way into Catholic Easter festivities as far back as the 17th century, in the form of sugar, bread, or butter sculptures. However, some claim it goes as far back as the Middle Ages.